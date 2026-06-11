Zimbabwe: Seven Children Die in Gweru Kombi Fire

10 June 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Seven children have died after a commuter omnibus carrying pupils from Matongo Primary School caught fire in Gweru on Wednesday afternoon, police have said.

The vehicle which was reportedly transporting 24 learners burst into flames at Chirandu Business Centre in the city's Senga suburb at about 14:30 local time.

Seventeen learners were rescued from the burning vehicle and taken to hospital for treatment.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is still verifying the number and condition of those injured.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP confirms a tragic incident in which a kombi believed to have been carrying 24 school children caught fire on 10 June 2026 at approximately 1430 hours at Chirandu Business Centre, Senga, Gweru. So far, seven people have been confirmed dead, while the number of injured persons is still being verified," the police said.

The police added that early investigations suggest the vehicle may have been carrying a jerry can of petrol at the time of the incident.

"Police are conducting comprehensive investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy. More details will be released in due course," the statement said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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