Tanzania Unveils Move to Transform Scientific Researches Into Productive Economic Value

Arusha — TANZANIA is looking to become a country with great potential to transform scientific research results into products of economic value through investment in innovation, technology and health research.

This was stated by the Minister of Health, Mohamed Mchengerwa, at the 33rd Scientific Conference of the National Institute for Human Medicine Research (NIMR) held in Arusha where it was noted that NIMR has already succeeded in discovering and producing natural medicines from medicinal plants while some medicines and nutritional products have entered the market.

He said these achievements clearly show that Tanzania can transform research into products and services that stimulate economic growth and the well-being of the people.

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"This is the true meaning of research commercialization. We want to see research results from the laboratory and reach the market. We want to see the complete journey from discovery to investment, from idea to factory and from research to the well-being of the people," he said.

Mchengerwa added that technological changes in the current world are fostering greater competition arising from knowledge, creativity and technology, a situation that makes countries that invest in science and innovation have a greater chance of leading the economy of the future.

In addition, the government has emphasized the importance of continuing to invest in Science, Technology and Innovation as a key tool to achieve the National Development Vision 2050, stating that health is the foundation of economic development, productivity and national well-being.