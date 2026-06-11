Malawi: Bushiri Backs Repatriated Malawians, Urges National Support

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has called for national support for Malawians returning from South Africa under the government's repatriation programme, saying many have come back carrying emotional, physical and economic scars after experiencing xenophobic attacks and discrimination.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Bushiri said he was saddened by the plight of fellow Malawians who have been forced to leave behind businesses, jobs, investments and livelihoods in South Africa, but expressed gratitude that they had safely returned home.

The preacher praised President Arthur Peter Mutharika for spearheading the repatriation initiative and urged citizens to rally behind returning migrants as they seek to rebuild their lives.

"To every returning Malawian: you are not forgotten, you are not alone, and your best days can still be ahead of you," Bushiri said.

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Drawing parallels with his own experience, Bushiri claimed that he had previously been subjected to hostility in South Africa after what he described as a public xenophobic statement by the country's Home Affairs Minister indicating that his residence permit would be revoked and that he should return to Malawi.

According to Bushiri, the statement triggered a difficult period marked by threats, intimidation, arrests and demonstrations calling for his removal from South Africa.

"In the end, I had no choice but to come back home," he said.

Bushiri said he returned to Malawi with little but relied on faith and resilience to rebuild his life, adding that returning migrants should remain hopeful despite the challenges they face.

He further appealed to the government to establish mechanisms that would allow churches, businesses, community organisations and private citizens to contribute to the reintegration of returning Malawians.

"I also respectfully appeal to the Government to create avenues through which individuals, churches, businesses, community organisations and well-wishers can participate in supporting this noble initiative," he said.

Bushiri pledged his personal support for efforts aimed at helping repatriated Malawians reintegrate into society and rebuild their livelihoods.

The appeal comes amid growing concern over the welfare of Malawians returning from South Africa following reports of xenophobic violence and economic displacement affecting foreign nationals living in the country.

Government authorities have been facilitating the return of affected citizens, with calls growing for broader national efforts to support their reintegration and economic recovery.