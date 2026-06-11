Malawi: Govt Dismisses Chaudry's Diplomatic Claims

It has emerged that Malawi's Ministry of Foreign Affairs formally declared that businessman Mahmood Azhar Chaudry never held diplomatic status, despite allegedly presenting himself for years as a consular representative of Pakistan in Blantyre.

In a 2022 letter to Ritz Attorneys-at-Law, then Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Joel Immanuel Matonga clarified that the ministry had only issued Chaudry with an identity card to facilitate administrative processes towards the possible establishment of an honorary consulate. The ministry stressed that the card did not grant diplomatic or consular status, privileges, or immunities under Malawi law.

Despite this, Chaudry erected a signpost at his Sunnyside residence identifying the property as the "Pakistan Consulate" and operated vehicles bearing CD (Corps Diplomatique) registration plates, a designation reserved exclusively for accredited diplomats.

Following the ministry's clarification, Chaudry reportedly removed the signpost and reverted the vehicle registrations. However, governance experts argue that he had already enjoyed privileges and public recognition associated with diplomatic status without legal authority.

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Chaudry, who is originally from Pakistan and is reported to have acquired Malawian citizenship, declined to comment on the allegations.

The ministry's clarification was prompted by a court case in which Chaudry claimed diplomatic status and sought to invoke diplomatic privileges and immunities. Lawyers subsequently sought confirmation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, leading to the formal response that effectively disowned his claims.

A political scientist at the University of Malawi, who requested anonymity, described the conduct as "a spat in the face of Malawi," warning that allowing such deception to go unpunished would undermine the rule of law.

Governance analyst Thomas Cham'dimba said falsely claiming diplomatic status could amount to impersonation, fraud, and offences against the state under Malawi's Penal Code.

"It is high time we get serious as a nation," Cham'dimba said. "The misuse of diplomatic symbols and privileges undermines Malawi's obligations to foreign states and exposes serious weaknesses in our governance systems."

International security expert Haswell Sikusa called for a full investigation by the Ministry of Homeland Security, arguing that the matter raises significant national security concerns. He further urged authorities to scrutinise the circumstances under which Chaudry obtained Malawian citizenship.

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"If he was able to lie about his diplomatic status, what else can he lie about? Authorities should check his passport as well. Chances are high he may have also misled public officers at the Immigration Department to obtain a diplomatic passport, which is criminal," Sikusa said.

The diplomatic controversy is only one of several legal and regulatory issues linked to Chaudry over the years. He has previously faced investigations relating to alleged tax evasion, money laundering, corruption, forex externalisation, and controversial land transactions, including the disputed Kanengo Northgate land saga.

Most recently, he became embroiled in Zoa Tea Estates Limited vs Mahmood Chaudry Azhar (MSCA Misc Civil Application No. 04 of 2026) before the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal.

In the matter, Zoa Tea Estates accused him of misrepresentation and suppression of material facts, relying in part on WhatsApp communications as evidence of alleged misleading conduct. Court proceedings examined allegations that he sought to frustrate the enforcement of earlier court decisions, raising concerns about potential abuse of judicial processes.

Despite the Ministry of Foreign Affairs formally distancing itself from his diplomatic claims and the growing list of controversies surrounding him, no criminal charges have been brought against Chaudry over the alleged impersonation of a diplomat.

Analysts warn that failure to act risks setting a dangerous precedent, weakening public confidence in state institutions and damaging Malawi's international credibility.