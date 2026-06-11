South Africa Calls for Accelerated Implementation of Disability Rights Convention

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has called on States Parties to accelerate the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), and ensure the meaningful participation of organisations representing persons with disabilities.

Delivering South Africa's country statement at the 19th Session of the Conference of States Parties (COSP19) to the CRPD, currently underway at United Nations Headquarters in New York, Chikunga reaffirmed the country's commitment to advancing disability rights and promoting the full inclusion of persons with disabilities in all aspects of society.

The Minister highlighted South Africa's longstanding commitment to the Convention, noting that the country played a role in drafting the CRPD and its Optional Protocol in 2002 before signing and ratifying both instruments in 2007.

She said South Africa's efforts to domesticate the Convention culminated in the adoption of the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2015. The policy framework is built on nine pillars aimed at advancing disability inclusion. It includes among others, the removal of barriers to access and participation, support of sustainable integrated community life, and the reduction of economic vulnerability.

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Chikunga emphasised that disability inclusion is a constitutional imperative in South Africa and should be embedded across all areas of governance and development.

"For South Africa, disability inclusion is a constitutional imperative. It is at the heart of the supreme law of the land, and our view is that disability inclusion should be at the centre of everything we do," Chikunga said.

The Minister outlined several recent initiatives undertaken by the South African government to strengthen disability inclusion, and these include the development of a Disability-Inclusive Service Delivery Monitoring Tool, the Disability Inequality Index, and a Climate Change Impact and Disability Research Initiative.

She also highlighted Disability Rights Awareness Month (held annually between 3 November and 3 December) and the elevation of disability inclusion as a key focus area during South Africa's G20 Presidency.

With strengthened enforcement mechanisms, Chikunga said government is making progress towards achieving a target of 5% employment equity for persons with disabilities in the public service and ensuring that 7% of public procurement opportunities are disability-inclusive by 2026.

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"We are part of the implementation of disability-inclusive climate change, disaster risk reduction and humanitarian response, in line with Article 11 of the CRPD, the Sendai Framework, and the Paris Agreement."

Chikunga underscored the importance of digital accessibility, assistive technologies, artificial intelligence and accessible public information systems in advancing inclusion.

As part of South Africa's G20 legacy initiatives, Chikunga said government is in the process of developing a Disability Inclusion Nerve Centre of Excellence, which is expected to enhance the country's ability to plan effectively, allocate resources equitably, and monitor progress with accountability and transparency.

"Our disability inclusion measures will remain rooted in the principles of equality for all, the full enjoyment of rights, alertness to intersecting layers of discrimination, and the imperative of social and economic protection," she said.

Held from 9 to 11 June 2026, under the theme: "CRPD at 20: Celebrating and consolidating achievements and shaping the next phase of implementation in a changing world", COSP19 provides a critical platform for advancing solutions.

Discussions are focussing on preventing exploitation, violence and abuse; strengthening care and support systems that promote autonomy and resilience; and enhancing accessible civic engagement, leadership, and political participation.

As the world marks 20 years of the CRPD, COSP19 is a moment to celebrate progress, strengthen commitments and shape a more inclusive future for persons with disabilities.