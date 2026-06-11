South Africa: Let's Go Bafana Bafana!

There are moments when time seems to stand still, when millions of hearts and minds are united by a shared experience. Our nation felt this during the 2010 FIFA World Cup when Siphiwe Tshabalala scored a spectacular opening goal for South Africa against Mexico.

Bafana Bafana went on to the draw the game 1-1 and in doing so ignite the dreams of millions during the 2010 World Cup.

Sixteen years have passed since that magical moment, and in a twist of fate, Bafana Bafana will once again face Mexico in the opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This time we are the visitors and Mexico is one of the three host nations alongside the United States and Canada.

On Thursday 11 June 2026 our gladiators will enter a cauldron of noise, passion and national pride. There may only be 11 men on the pitch, but in reality, they will represent an army of millions back home, united in support and bound by a common belief in the power of the national team.

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On this day, time will once again stand still as we watch anxiously on tv screens across the nation. The 11 men on the pitch, coaches and management carry the hopes of a nation on their backs. But they are not alone, they are the embodiment of the resilience and courage of our nation on a global stage.

Time after time we have defied expectations and proven the naysayers wrong. It has always been our greatest strength that when we come together as a nation, anchored by our shared commitment to our country, we can achieve the impossible.

Let us therefore dream of victory and glory on far away fields, while working to ensure that we make our country a better place for all. Let us use this moment of unity and national pride to build a better South Africa.

Bafana Bafana taking to the field presents an opportunity for us to leave our comfort zones and interact meaningfully with other South Africans. Together we can turn conversations around the water cooler and coffee stations into zones where we interact openly, helping break down the barriers of race, class and cultural differences.

As a nation we share a painful past, but this must not stop us from building a united future for all. Building a shared future requires all South Africans to embrace a common national identity that instils us with pride, patriotism, love for our country, nation building and social cohesion.

To simply assume that the wounds of the past will heal without tangible interventions, dialogue and honest conversations is unwise. We are all united by the love for our flag, our national heroes and our country. These shared bonds can serve as a catalyst for greater understating, social cohesions and a better tomorrow for all.

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Together we can be the generation who builds a better future where we aim to maximise the things we have in common and minimise that which divides us. A future where our diversity and unique heritage unites and inspires us as a nation.

It is this fire that will fuel Bafana Bafana in the cauldron of battle as they face Mexico in the opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Our support will carry our boys as they seek to conquer all before them, and the collective screams of support from millions back home will reverberate in the Estadio Azteca as Bafana Bafana take to the field.

Let us rally behind our national team, wear our Bafana Bafana jerseys with pride and use this moment to strengthen nation-building, unity and social cohesion across our country.

*Nene is the Acting Deputy Director-General at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS)