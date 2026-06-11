South Africa: Bafana Bafana's 2026 World Cup Squad Packed With Cosafa Cup Graduates

South Africa make their bow at the 2026 World Cup on Thursday with no fewer than 10 of their squad having featured in the COSAFA Cup in the past, many making their international debut in the competition.

It shows the incredible value of the competition as a breeding ground for future stars who can use it as a springboard to go on to great things.

THABANG MATULUDI

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Matuludi played at the 2024 COSAFA Cup in Gqeberha, appearing in all three of Bafana Bafana's games. The Polokwane City right-back has six caps in all.

AUBREY MODIBA

Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Modiba appeared at two COSAFA Cup tournaments, helping the team to the trophy in Windhoek in 2016 and then the Plate trophy in 2018.

IME OKON

The Hannover 96 centre-back played in the most recent COSAFA Cup in Bloemfontein in 2025 and even managed a goal against Zimbabwe. South Africa made the final but lost to Angola.

KAMOGELO SEBELEBELE

The Orlando Pirates right-back/right-wing made his Bafana Bafana debut at the 2025 COSAFA Cup, playing in every single game. In fact, his first seven Bafana caps were earned in Bloemfontein before he featured against Nicaragua in Johannesburg last month.

JAYDEN ADAMS

Adams is another who made his international bow in the COSAFA Cup, featuring in the 2022 tournament. He has since become a regular at Mamelodi Sundowns.

TEBOHO MOKOENA

Mamelodi Sundowns star Mokoena played in successive COSAFA Cup tournaments in 2017 and 2018, with his international debut in the competition coming against Botswana nine years ago. He has gone on to earn over 50 caps.

LYLE FOSTER

Striker Foster made his international debut in the 2018 COSAFA Cup as a 17-year-old, making him one of the youngest ever Bafana Bafana internationals. He now plays for Burnley in England.

THAPELO MASEKO

The winger made his international debut in the 2022 COSAFA Cup and has since gone on to win medals with Mamelodi Sundowns and play in Cyprus at AEL Limassol.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines World Cup South Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

TSHEPANG MOREMI

The Orlando Pirates winger made his international debut in the 2024 COSAFA Cup and has gone on to become a regular with the national team.