Nigeria: Govt Probes Landing of Aircraft On Delta Roadway

The Federal Government has ordered a probe into how an aircraft landed on a roadway, and also took off, in Ogwashi-Uku area, near Asaba, Delta State capital, on Wednesday.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN) said this in a post on X (Twitter).

Keyamo wrote: "I have received reports of the private aircraft that conducted a missed approach at approximately 07:43 a.m., local time, whilst attempting to land at the Asaba airport and ended up landing on a concrete road still under construction in the Ogwashi-Uku area, near Asaba.

"Happily, eyewitnesses at the scene indicate that all occupants safely exited the aircraft and were transported to Asaba by road.

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"The aircraft had four crew members on board and there were no injuries to them.

"I am also informed that the aircraft subsequently departed the location at approximately 11:02 GMT and returned to Lagos without obtaining the requisite regulatory approval.

"I also understand that Air Traffic Control was notified only after the aircraft had become airborne. In order words, the aircraft had no clearance to take off again.

"We view this incident as a serious breach of regulations and security and the following actions have been taken:

"Upon its arrival in Lagos, the NCAA immediately grounded the aircraft pending the outcome of its investigation;

"The NCAA has placed the flight under regulatory review while it conducts further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the occurrence and the subsequent unauthorized departure of the aircraft;

"The NCAA is coordinating with relevant aviation stakeholders, including the operator and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident;

"The NCAA has suspended the operator's permit for Non-Commercial flight (PNCF);

"The NCAA will also review all operational, airworthiness, maintenance, and flight-related records as part of its statutory responsibilities and will take further enforcement action in accordance with applicable aviation regulations.

"I have also spoken to relevant security agencies and I have been assured that the crew are in their custody and they are assisting them with their investigation."