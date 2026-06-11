Nigeria: Hayek, Tyla, Burna Boy Headline Star-Studded FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony in Mexico City

The countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered its final hours, with FIFA unveiling an expanded list of global stars set to feature in today's opening ceremony in Mexico City.

In a statement released ahead of the tournament curtain-raiser, FIFA confirmed that acclaimed Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández, South African music sensation Tyla, Hollywood actress and producer Salma Hayek Pinault, and Colombian star Ryan Castro will join an already impressive cast for the historic event at Mexico City Stadium.

The opening ceremony, scheduled to begin 90 minutes before kick-off, will officially launch what FIFA has described as the biggest World Cup in history, with the expanded 48-team tournament being staged across Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Representing the host nation, Fernández will perform the Mexican national anthem, while Grammy Award-winning singer Tyla will deliver the South African national anthem, creating a symbolic moment of unity and celebration before the first ball is kicked.

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Adding further glamour to the occasion, Mexican-American actress, director and producer Salma Hayek Pinault will step onto the pitch in her role as FIFA World Cup 2026 Ambassador. The Academy Award-nominated star is expected to welcome supporters from around the globe and highlight football's power to unite people across cultures and continents.

Music will take centre stage throughout the ceremony, with Ryan Castro joining fellow Colombian superstar J Balvin for a special collaborative performance. Their appearance forms part of a broader entertainment programme designed to showcase the diverse cultural identities of the tournament's host nations and participating countries.

FIFA has also confirmed that the opening ceremony will feature performances from several internationally renowned artists, including Nigeria's Grammy-winning Afrobeats star Burna Boy, Colombian singer Danny Ocean, Mexican pop icon Belinda, traditional music star Lila Downs, legendary group Los Ángeles Azules, rock band Maná and global superstar Shakira.

The performances will bring the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album to life, blending football, music and culture in a spectacle aimed at millions of viewers worldwide.

Fans attending the opening match have been encouraged to arrive early, with gates opening four hours before kick-off. FIFA said supporters will play an active role in the ceremony and have access to a range of pre-match experiences, activations, rewards, and entertainment across the stadium precinct.

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Today's event also marks a significant milestone for Mexico, as it becomes the first country to host the opening match of three FIFA World Cups. FIFA noted that the ceremony in Mexico City will be the first in a trilogy of opening celebrations, with additional events planned in Canada and the United States throughout the tournament.