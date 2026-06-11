Nigeria: Senate Moves to Increase Federal High Court Judges to 90, Appeal Justices to 110

The Senate has passed for second reading two bills seeking to increase the number of judges of the Federal High Court and justices of the Court of Appeal, in a bid to strengthen judicial capacity and reduce the growing backlog of cases nationwide.

The bills, sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), were debated and consolidated during Wednesday's plenary.

Leading the debate, Bamidele said the judiciary must be properly resourced with adequate manpower to effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities in a rapidly evolving legal environment.

He described the Federal High Court as a critical institution within Nigeria's judicial structure, noting that it has exclusive jurisdiction over sensitive and complex matters including taxation, customs, banking, aviation, telecommunications, immigration, intellectual property, money laundering, terrorism financing, oil and gas, and certain electoral matters.

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According to him, the increasing complexity of Nigeria's economy and governance structure has significantly expanded the court's workload over the years.

He said this has resulted in congested dockets, delays in case hearings, prolonged litigation, and rising costs for court users.

"It is imperative that our judicial institutions evolve in response to contemporary realities," Bamidele said.

The bill, he explained, seeks to raise the maximum number of Federal High Court judges from 70 to 90 to improve efficiency and accelerate the administration of justice.

He added that the proposal would help reduce case backlogs, improve access to justice, strengthen anti-corruption prosecutions, and boost investor confidence.

Supporting the bill, Senate Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno (Borno North), said the judiciary had long needed additional judges to cope with expanding jurisdiction and caseload.

"Justice delayed is justice denied, and justice should not only be done but should be seen to be manifestly done," Monguno said.

On the second bill, Bamidele said the Court of Appeal has become overstretched due to the rising volume of appeals from lower courts and election tribunals across the country.

He said the current number of justices was no longer sufficient to handle the growing workload, resulting in delays in the determination of appeals and increased pressure on judicial officers.

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The bill seeks to increase the number of Court of Appeal justices from 70 to 110.

Bamidele also said the proposal introduces reforms including virtual court proceedings and the establishment of an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre within the Court of Appeal.

He said virtual hearings had become a global standard, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, due to their efficiency and ability to speed up judicial processes.

"The introduction of virtual court proceedings has been institutionalised in many jurisdictions because of its effectiveness and expediency," he said.

He added that the ADR Centre would help reduce court congestion and promote amicable settlement of disputes.

Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi (Ebonyi North) also supported the bill, saying the expansion was necessary given the increasing workload of the appellate court.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in his remarks, said the proposed reforms would help decongest the courts and improve the speed of justice delivery, reiterating that justice delayed amounts to justice denied.

The bills were subsequently referred to the relevant Senate committee for further legislative consideration.