Nigeria: Many Injured As Podium Collapses With Governor Adeleke, Sister, Chief of Staff Present

10 June 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Onuado Cynthia

Some members of the Accord Party sustained varying degrees of injury on Wednesday after a podium collapsed during a campaign event attended by Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, his sister, Chief Modupe Adeleke-Sani, and the Chief of Staff, Kazeem Akinleye.

The incident occurred during the inauguration of the governor's re-election canvassers at Ijebu-Jesa in Ori-Ade local government area of the State.

A video of the incident, which has since circulated on social media, showed Governor Adeleke and members of his entourage on the podium moments before it gave way under their weight.

Among those on the stage were the spokesperson of the governor's re-election campaign council, Barrister Pelumi Olajengbesi, party supporters, officials and security operatives.

The podium collapse was reportedly caused by overcrowding on the platform as more people continued to mount the stage during the event.

Several party members were injured in the incident, while Governor Adeleke, his sister and the Chief of Staff were safely rescued by security personnel.

The development forced an abrupt end to the event as attendees dispersed from the venue.

Efforts to ascertain the condition of the governor and other officials involved in the incident were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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