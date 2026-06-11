Nigeria: Police Debunk Reports of School Attacks in Niger

The Niger State Police Command has dismissed reports alleging that hoodlums attacked schools in Bosso, Kpakungu, Sabon-Wuse and Lambata areas of the state, describing the claims as false and misleading.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Minna.

Abiodun said the command investigated the reports by visiting all the schools mentioned and found no evidence of any attack.

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"The command hereby states categorically that having visited all the schools mentioned in the said areas, there was no such attack in any of the schools within the state," he said.

He urged members of the public to disregard the reports, which he said were likely circulated by individuals seeking to create panic and fear among residents and school communities.

According to him, intelligence investigations have commenced to trace the source of the misinformation and identify those responsible for spreading it.

Abiodun also said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adamu Elleman, had directed Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to work closely with school administrators under the school protection initiative.

He explained that the directive was aimed at strengthening police presence around schools and enhancing the safety of students, staff and surrounding communities.

The police spokesman further urged residents to report suspicious activities or security concerns through the command's emergency lines.

(NAN)