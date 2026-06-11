Nigeria-U.S. Joint Operations Kill Over 200 Terrorists in North-East - Defence Headquarters

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed that coordinated counter-terrorism operations involving the Nigerian military and the United States Africa Command (US-Africom) have led to the elimination of more than 200 terrorists, including several high-ranking commanders, in Nigeria's North-East.

Director of Defence Information, Samaila Uba, disclosed this on Tuesday during a joint X Space engagement organised by both the DHQ and US-Africom to review progress made in ongoing counter-terrorism collaborations launched earlier this year.

According to Uba, the joint operations have significantly degraded terrorist networks in the region, with sustained strikes targeting insurgent enclaves, logistics bases and operational infrastructure.

He explained that the partnership has also enhanced intelligence-led operations, surveillance capacity and reconnaissance capabilities of Nigerian forces, resulting in more precise and effective missions.

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"The partnership has also strengthened the operational readiness of Nigerian troops through specialised training programmes, intelligence-fusion initiatives, joint planning engagements and professional military education," Uba said.

He added that the gains recorded so far underscore the importance of sustained collaboration, even as he noted that the fight against terrorism remains an ongoing and evolving challenge.

"While significant progress has been made, we recognise that the fight against terrorism is an ongoing effort. Enhanced cooperation, intelligence sharing, capacity building and public support remain critical," he said.

Uba expressed confidence that continued synergy between both militaries would further strengthen efforts to contain emerging threats and secure lasting peace in affected regions.

"We remain confident in our collective ability to confront emerging threats and secure a more peaceful future," he added.

Speaking on the nature of the collaboration, Director of Public Affairs at US-Africom, Rebecca Heyse, reaffirmed that the United States' involvement is strictly based on Nigeria's invitation and mutual agreement under a joint working framework.

She stressed that the partnership is designed to respect Nigeria's sovereignty while providing support in addressing shared security concerns.

"We are here at the invitation of the government of Nigeria, and our activities are agreed upon under the US-Nigeria joint working group framework," Heyse said.

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"As long as there are shared security threats and the framework continues to be of value to both countries, the US pledges its partnership."

She further noted that US-Africom's engagement is guided by intelligence sharing and coordinated action within agreed operational limits, aimed at supporting Nigerian-led efforts against insurgency.

The collaboration intensified in February when the United States deployed about 200 troops to Nigeria following heightened concerns over insecurity in parts of the country.

The move came shortly after Nigeria was redesignated a "Country of Particular Concern" by US President Donald Trump, who also threatened military action against terrorist groups allegedly targeting Christian communities.

In December, US forces reportedly carried out airstrikes on terrorist enclaves in Bauni Forest in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, while a separate joint operation in May neutralised Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki, a senior ISIS commander, in Borno State.