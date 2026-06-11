South Africa: Deputy President to Engage Limpopo Traditional Leaders

As part of government's commitment to strengthen traditional leadership, Deputy President Paul Mashatile will engage Traditional Leaders in Polokwane on Friday.

"The engagement forms part of Government's ongoing commitment to strengthen the institution of Traditional Leadership and fostering collaboration between government and traditional communities," said the Presidency ahead of the visit.

The Presidency said discussions at the Limpopo gathering will focus on government support to traditional institutions, social challenges confronting communities, the interface between traditional leadership and local and provincial government, among others.

Local economic development and employment opportunities, as well as progress made in accelerating the land reform programme will also come under the spotlight.

Deputy President Mashatile chairs the Inter-Ministerial Task Team on Traditional Leadership, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address matters raised by traditional and Khoi-San leaders and to strengthen cooperation between government and traditional institutions.