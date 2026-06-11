Uganda: Besigye Lawyers Accuse Luzira Prison of Blocking Court Preparation

Lawyers representing opposition figure Kizza Besigye and his co-accused Obeid Lutale have accused Luzira Prison authorities of obstructing preparations for an upcoming court hearing by denying them access to key materials needed to review the prosecution's evidence.

The legal team, led by Kenyan lawyer Martha Karua and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, visited Luzira Prison on Wednesday to meet their clients ahead of a scheduled court session. They said the purpose of the visit was to examine disclosed prosecution evidence and prepare the defence in a case involving treason-related charges.

According to the lawyers, they arrived at the prison carrying various materials, including video and audio recordings, documents, and food supplies, intended to facilitate an extended consultation with their clients.

Lukwago said the team was acting under a court order permitting them to meet the accused persons and adequately prepare for the hearing. He noted that the visit initially proceeded without incident before prison officials allegedly intervened and restricted access to several items.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The materials we carried were essential to our preparations and consultations with our clients," Lukwago said, arguing that the restrictions hindered the legal team from effectively carrying out its work.

The lawyers further claimed that prison authorities advised them to return on weekends or public holidays if they wished to visit Besigye, an interpretation of the court order they strongly dispute.

After several hours at the prison, the lawyers left visibly frustrated, insisting that the actions of prison officials had undermined the accused persons' right to prepare an adequate defence.

Lukwago expressed concern that court proceedings are expected to resume the following day, yet Besigye and Lutale have not been given sufficient opportunity to review and understand the evidence the prosecution intends to rely on.

The legal team now plans to raise the matter before Judge Emmanuel Baguma and seek court intervention. They intend to argue that proceedings should not continue until the accused persons are granted unrestricted access to their lawyers and sufficient time to examine the prosecution's evidence.

The dispute adds another layer of controversy to a closely watched case involving Besigye, one of Uganda's most prominent opposition politicians, whose legal battles continue to attract significant public and political attention.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prison authorities had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.