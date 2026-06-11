South Africa: Tightening On Illegal Immigration Policies Following a Wave of Xenophobia. Msgr. Sipuka States That 'All Domestic Problems Cannot Be Blamed On Foreigners'

Johannesburg — On June 7, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation, stating, "Our country is neither xenophobic nor racist, but immigration laws must be respected, and it is solely the State's responsibility, and not anyone else." In his speech, the president proposed a comprehensive immigration management plan, including new restrictions on illegal immigration. The measure was adopted by the Council of Ministers and approved by the Presidential Coordination Council. President Ramaphosa continued, noting the concerns of South Africans regarding illegal immigration.

This problem is exacerbated by the difficult economic conditions faced by most local residents. " Many South Africans are asking difficult but legitimate questions. They are asking whether our borders are secure. They are concerned about jobs. South Africans are raising these matters because they are concerned about pressure on public services. They are concerned about safety, security and the rule of law. "These concerns are real. They deserve to be heard. They deserve to be addressed," Ramaphosa acknowledges. In recent months, South Africa has seen several incidents of violence against immigrants by its own citizens. Previously, bishops had condemned this escalating wave of violence (see Fides 21/5/2026). This situation has also forced many residents from other African countries to leave South Africa ((see Fides 2/6/2026).

Ramaphosa emphasized that people must "recognize that illegal immigration is not the cause of all our economic difficulties." He pointed out that the solution to the country's social and economic problems "must be faster economic growth, greater investment, industrial expansion, infrastructure development and the creation of millions of new jobs." He reiterated that "the responsibility for enforcing immigration laws rests with the state and the state alone." At the same time, the president acknowledged that "there have been weaknesses in the way migration has been managed." These tightened measures targeting illegal immigration include strengthening the identification and repatriation of undocumented foreign citizens, imposing economic and criminal penalties on employers who hire undocumented workers, strengthening border controls, eradicating corruption in the immigration management system, and establishing a biometric registration system for all residents to combat identity theft.

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In addition, the government will introduce a foreign worker industry quota system through a new immigration policy and establish an asylum application processing mechanism in border areas. On June 9th, Archbishop Sitterberg Shipka, President of the South African Christian Council and the Catholic Church, issued a pastoral letter entitled "Do Not Turn Away the Stranger." He welcomed the government's acknowledgment of the problem and pledged to take action. The South African Christian Council brings together the country's major Christian denominations, including the Catholic Church. In the pastoral letter, the Archbishop reiterated several points raised by President Ramaphosa, particularly emphasizing that immigration is not the primary cause of South Africa's economic difficulties. Archbishop Sipka pointed out that the over 40% unemployment rate cannot be attributed to immigration, but rather to systemic failures such as corruption, inadequate education, and economic inequality. He said, "Putting the blame on foreigners means allowing those truly responsible to escape control. Crime knows no state, and the response to crime is to punish criminals according to the law, not to inflict violence on innocent people."