Rwanda: Inflation Increases By 12.9% in May

Rwanda's urban consumer price index rose by 12.9 per cent year-on-year in May, slightly easing from 13.0 per cent recorded in April, according to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR).

The monthly data released on Wednesday, June 10, also show that urban prices increased by 0.5 per cent between April and May 2026, while the average urban inflation rate for the year to May stood at 8.7 per cent.

ALSO READ: Inflation rises by 8.9% in January

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Across the country, inflationary pressures remained broadly elevated. Rural prices rose by 11.8 per cent year-on-year and 0.7 per cent month-on-month. National consumer price index increased by 12.3 per cent annually and 0.6 per cent monthly.

Health, transport lead price surge

The health sector recorded the steepest annual increase in urban prices at 71.6 per cent, despite a modest monthly rise of 0.2 per cent.

ALSO READ: Health, energy costs push inflation to 9.2% in March

Transport costs also remained a key driver of inflation, rising by 24.5 per cent year-on-year and 1.1 per cent month-on-month.

Prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 19.4 per cent annually, although they declined by 0.9 per cent compared to April.

Restaurant and hotel prices went up by 16.6 per cent annually, while alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics rose by 16.1 per cent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages, which account for 27 per cent of the urban consumption basket, increased by 6.2 per cent year-on-year and 0.9 per cent month-on-month.

ALSO READ: Inflation rose 9.2% in February - NISR

Within the category, vegetable prices rose by 9.0 per cent annually, meat by 12.9 per cent, bread and cereals by 7.9 per cent, and milk, cheese and eggs by 6.7 per cent. Non-alcoholic beverages recorded an 11.0 per cent annual increase.

Mixed trends across other categories

Other consumer categories also recorded varied movements. Furnishings and household equipment increased by 9.3 per cent annually, while miscellaneous goods and services rose by 9.0 per cent.

Clothing and footwear went up by 5.8 per cent year-on-year. Communication rose by 4.0 per cent, recreation and culture by 5.5 per cent, and education by 12.9 per cent. These categories remained unchanged month-on-month.

Local goods drive inflation

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The report shows that domestically produced goods, which account for 77 per cent of the consumption basket, increased by 13.7 per cent year-on-year and 0.3 per cent monthly.

Imported goods, with a 23 per cent weight, rose by 10.5 per cent annually and 1.1 per cent monthly.

Fresh products increased by 7.3 per cent year-on-year, while energy prices surged by 44.4 per cent despite a slight monthly decline of 0.5 per cent.

Core inflation, which excludes fresh food and energy, rose by 12.0 per cent annually and 0.7 per cent monthly. The annual average underlying inflation rate stood at 9.2 per cent over the period.