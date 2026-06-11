Rwanda: Lessons From Kigali Genocide Memorial Through the Lens of an Afghani Student

Recently, our class went on an educational visit to Kigali Genocide Memorial. I must admit that it was one of the most profound and educational experiences of my life.

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From the moment we learned about the visit, a sense of deep curiosity and reflection arose within us. While we did not fully know what to expect, we understood the immense weight and seriousness of the history we were about to encounter.

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When we arrived at the Memorial, the atmosphere was strikingly calm, yet heavily sorrowful. It was a unique feeling that touched us emotionally and could almost be felt physically. After entering the memorial and watching the introductory nine-minute video, our hearts were deeply moved. The documentary was heartbreaking, providing vital context about the dark history of Rwanda. For me personally, it also evoked painful memories of the conflict in Afghanistan, making the experience even more intense and emotional.

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During the guided tour of the Memorial, we retraced the tragic events of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. We learned how hundreds of thousands of innocent lives were cut short and how countless families were permanently shattered. The detailed historical explanations and moving survivor testimonies vividly illustrated the devastating consequences of hatred, discrimination, and violence.

Inside the memorial, the displays of photographs, personal belongings, and clothing brought the tragedy into sharp focus.

The most emotional part for me was viewing the photographs of the victims smiling and living normal lives before the genocide. It was painful to realize how suddenly their futures were stolen from them. While the entire memorial carried a deep sense of sadness, the mass graves at the site offered a peaceful area for reflection, where silence and respect were powerfully felt.

This visit reinforced a vital moral lesson: every human life is sacred and must be protected. Regardless of ethnicity, religion, or background, we are all human beings, and no one has the right to take the life of another. Respect for human dignity is a universal value that transcends all boundaries.

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Religious teachings strongly echo this message. In the Holy Quran, Surah Al-Ma'idah (5:32) states: "Whoever kills a soul... it is as if he has killed all mankind." Similarly, the Bible in Exodus 20:13 commands: "You shall not kill." These sacred texts emphasize that peace, justice, and respect for life are foundational across all faiths.

Furthermore, Kigali Genocide Memorial highlights Rwanda's remarkable journey of forgiveness, reconciliation, and reconstruction. The nation's progress demonstrates that even after immense suffering, it is possible to choose peace over revenge and to rebuild a society through unity and cooperation.

This visit has left an indelible mark on my heart and mind, strengthening my commitment to compassion, peace, and mutual respect. I pray for lasting peace in Rwanda, Afghanistan, and across the globe. May God protect our unity, guide humanity toward goodness, and shield us from hatred and division. For young people like me, it is our shared responsibility to champion kindness and understanding so that future generations can inherit a more peaceful world.

Indeed, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Mother Mary International School Complex for organizing this deeply meaningful educational trip. By providing us with the opportunity to visit the Memorial, the school has helped us understand the importance of history, empathy, and peace-building, ensuring that we carry these vital lessons forward into our lives.

The writer is a Grade 11 student at Mother Mary International School Complex- Kibagabaga.