Nigeria: Court Orders Unconditional Release of Okuama Leaders

WARRI -- The Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, on Wednesday ordered the unconditional release of Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo and other detained leaders of Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

Delivering judgment in a fundamental rights enforcement application, Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa granted the order while ruling on a motion filed on May 4, 2026.

The case, Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/42/2024: Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo & Ors v. Federal Government of Nigeria & Ors, also has July 13, 2026, fixed for continuation of hearing on the substantive matter.

The court had earlier ordered that the detained persons be produced before it, a directive which was reportedly not complied with by the military authorities.

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Counsel to the applicants, Dr. Jonathan Ekperusi, appeared alongside Andrew Ubido, Esq., while Magdalene Irorere held brief for the 3rd and 5th respondents during the proceedings.

Following the ruling, members of the Okuama community expressed relief and joy over the court's decision.

Victor Akemor, speaking on behalf of some community members, described the ruling as a welcome development.

"This is great news. Finally, we have reason to celebrate. The court is indeed the hope of the common man," he said.

He also called on the Delta State Government to assist in facilitating the implementation of the court order and commended community leaders and legal representatives for their efforts.

The detained individuals, including Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, President General of Ewu Kingdom; Chief Belvis Adogbo; Dennis Malaka; and Mabel Owhemu, have been in custody for nearly two years.

One of the detainees, Pa James Oghoroko, reportedly died while in detention.

The Okuama leaders were arrested by military personnel between August 18 and 19, 2024, following the killing of 17 soldiers near the community.