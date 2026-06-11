Uganda: Museveni Urges Vigilance On Ebola

President Museveni has urged Ugandans to remain vigilant and strictly follow public health guidelines following the confirmation of 19 Ebola cases and two deaths in the country.

Addressing the nation from State House Nakasero on the Ebola situation on Wednesday, Museveni cautioned against physical contact such as handshakes, noting that the virus spreads through contact with infected body fluids.

"Ebola spreads through saliva, blood, sweat, vomit and other body fluids. Why are you shaking hands? Just wave at people," Museveni said.

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Drawing parallels with Uganda's successful response to the HIV/Aids, the President said behavioural change remains one of the most effective tools in controlling the spread of infectious diseases.

"The good thing with Ebola is that it spreads through contact. If it is spreading only through contact, it means it is spreading because of carelessness," he said.

Museveni emphasized that while Ebola is a dangerous disease, it can be prevented if people adhere to guidance issued by health authorities.

"It is a dangerous disease, but it is relatively easy to manage and prevent. All people need to do is follow the dos and don'ts issued by the health authorities," he said.

The Minister of Health, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, echoed the President's message, stressing that prevention remains the country's most effective defence against the outbreak.

Baryomunsi noted that although research into vaccines and treatment for the Ebola Sudan strain is ongoing, there is currently no fully approved vaccine or specific treatment.

"This Ebola Sudan strain does not yet have an approved vaccine or specific treatment. While trials are ongoing, the results are not yet conclusive. That is why we continue to emphasize prevention as the most effective measure," he said.

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine, advised the public to avoid sharing personal items with anyone showing symptoms associated with Ebola and urged places of worship to exercise caution during religious practices.

She specifically warned against the use of shared communion cups and encouraged strict observance of hygiene and infection prevention measures.

Health officials continue to monitor contacts, strengthen surveillance systems and conduct public sensitisation campaigns as the country works to contain the outbreak and prevent further transmission.