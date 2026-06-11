Congo-Kinshasa: Uganda, DRC Plan Joint Medical Camps to Strengthen Ebola Response

The Governments of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are planning to establish joint medical camps on the Congolese side of the border as part of efforts to strengthen the fight against Ebola and ensure suspected patients receive timely treatment.

President Yoweri Museveni revealed the plan during an address on the Ebola situation, saying the initiative is intended to provide accessible healthcare services to affected communities and discourage risky cross-border movements that could worsen the spread of the disease.

According to the President, the two countries have agreed to work together to ensure individuals who develop symptoms seek treatment at designated facilities instead of attempting to cross into Uganda through unofficial routes.

"We have worked with the Congo government, and these people will tell you what the exact plan is, to open joint medical camps on the Congo side and announce it, that we are here. If you feel sick, come. Don't try to go to Uganda. Because there you would die," Museveni said.

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The President noted that while passenger movement was restricted as part of disease containment measures, cargo transport was allowed to continue because it carries essential commodities that communities depend on.

"Cargo is a matter of life. Cargo is petrol, it's food, it's fertilizers. We need more urgency than just travelling to visit friends and relatives," he said.

Museveni explained that unlike passenger travel, which can be postponed during a public health emergency, the transportation of goods is critical to sustaining livelihoods and economic activity.

However, he expressed concern that some people continue to evade official border controls by crossing on foot or using boats, a practice he said increases health risks and delays access to treatment.

"Some of them come through the border on foot and in boats. Now that's why the danger is. First of all, by coming in that way, you take long. You're hiding. Days pass. Even if you arrive in the health centre, you have lost some time," he said.

The President emphasized that early detection and treatment remain critical in controlling Ebola outbreaks and urged border communities to cooperate with health authorities.

Health officials believe the planned joint medical camps will improve surveillance, facilitate early diagnosis and provide treatment closer to affected populations, thereby reducing the likelihood of infected individuals travelling long distances in search of healthcare.

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The development comes as Uganda continues to strengthen preventive measures against Ebola virus disease, particularly in border districts that maintain close social and economic ties with communities in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.