South Africa: SAPS Says 'Not Enough Evidence' Against Phala Phala Cops

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police is now considering its next steps after what was described as an unsatisfactory briefing on the handling of the Phala Phala theft six years ago, with MPs continuing to raise concerns over how the investigation was conducted and the unanswered questions that remain.

Six years after the theft of at least $580,000 (about R8-million) at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, the leadership of the South African Police Service (SAPS) has offered a simple explanation for why no senior police officials were ultimately found guilty of misconduct in the saga: there wasn't enough evidence.

Appearing before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, SAPS and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) were questioned about the handling of the investigation into the 2020 burglary and the subsequent disciplinary process involving members of the Presidential Protection Service.

The police argued that the "not guilty" findings were not the result of favouritism or political interference, but rather insufficient evidence.

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"The findings therefore reflect evidentiary insufficiency within the disciplinary process, rather than a dismissal of the seriousness of the allegations," SAPS said in its presentation.

Simply put, SAPS admitted the allegations were serious, but investigators could not find enough evidence to prove misconduct during disciplinary hearings.

Different findings, different standards

A major part of SAPS's presentation focused on explaining why oversight bodies and disciplinary hearings reached different conclusions.

According to SAPS, bodies such as Parliament and other watchdog institutions can identify possible wrongdoing and...