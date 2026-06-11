South Africa: Five Church Robbery Suspects Due in Court - South African News Briefs - June 11, 2026

Five Church Robbery Suspects Due in Court

Five suspects arrested in connection with the robbery of a church in Samora Machel, Cape Town, are set to appear in the Athlone Magistrates' Court, reports EWN. Armed robbers stormed the church during a service. They stole congregants’ personal belongings and church equipment. Police tracked down and arrested the suspects, recovering some of the stolen items. The suspects face charges of business robbery and possession of stolen property.

Police Hunt Suspects After 12 Killed in Cleveland

Police are pursuing strong leads in the search for more than 10 suspects linked to a mass shooting in the Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg, reports SABC News. At least 12 people were dead and 10 others injured. Authorities have deployed additional specialised teams, including forensic experts and tactical response units, to support the investigation. Residents believe the attack may be linked to a turf war involving illegal mining groups. Police are also tracing a white Toyota Quantum allegedly connected to the incident.

Donations Pour In for Baby-Delivering Petrol Attendant

A crowdfunding campaign to help 21-year-old Kuils River petrol attendant Chevaan Abrahams fulfil his dream of becoming a paramedic has exceeded its original R50,000 target after his role in helping deliver a baby at a petrol station captured national attention, reports EWN. Abrahams assisted a woman who went into labour in the early hours of the morning. Both mother and baby are reported to be doing well. Following widespread praise on social media, supporters launched a BackaBuddy campaign that has already raised more than R70,000, with donations continuing to grow.

More South African news