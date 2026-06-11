Africa: Kenya Wins International Cooperative Alliance Africa Top Seat

Nairobi — Co-operative Bank Holdings and the Co-operative Alliance of Kenya (CAK) Chair McLoud Malonza has been elected as the Chairperson of the International Cooperative Alliance - Africa (ICA-Africa).

ICA-Africa is a regional arm of the International Cooperative Alliance, founded in 1968, bringing together more than 50 cooperative organizations across 21 African countries.

Malonza secured all 65 votes cast, defeating two contenders from Nigeria, Lawrence Bale and Ojo Oladayo Aindehinde, both representing the Cooperative Federation of Nigeria.

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He takes office at a time when cooperatives are increasingly being recognized as key drivers of economic empowerment, financial inclusion, and social transformation across Africa.

Cooperative enterprises continue to play a major role in providing financial services, supporting farmers, creating employment, and expanding market access, particularly in underserved communities.

In his acceptance speech in Maputo, Mozambique, Malonza pledged to champion unity, inclusive leadership, and transformation of the cooperative movement across Africa, noting that his mandate reflected the confidence of member organizations.

"Cooperatives remain central to addressing pressing challenges, including youth unemployment, food insecurity, climate change, financial exclusion, and inequality. Today is not about one individual, one country, or one region. It is about the future of cooperatives in Africa," he said.

He outlined priorities including strengthening cooperative governance, enhancing member engagement, promoting youth and women leadership, supporting cooperative entrepreneurship, expanding regional trade, and positioning cooperatives as drivers of Africa's economic transformation.

Malonza also emphasized the need for stronger collaboration with the African Union, regional economic communities, and global partners, noting that unity would be key in leveraging opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

"Together we can create a stronger cooperative voice in global policy discussions and ensure that cooperatives become key drivers of inclusive growth, social justice, and sustainable development across Africa," he added.

He paid tribute to outgoing ICA-Africa leadership, crediting them with laying a strong foundation for the growth of the cooperative movement on the continent.

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With decades of experience in the sector, Malonza also chairs Co-operative Bank Holdings and has previously held leadership roles in major Kenyan cooperative institutions, including Harambee Sacco and Co-op Holdings Cooperative Society.

His election is being viewed as a strong endorsement of Kenya's cooperative model, with more than 15 million Kenyans linked to cooperatives and Saccos mobilizing billions in savings and investments.

The appointment is expected to further strengthen Kenya's influence in shaping policies on financial inclusion, agricultural transformation, trade, and sustainable development across Africa.

The election was described as transparent and credible, with appreciation extended to the Electoral Committee, the Regional Board, and the ICA-Africa Secretariat for overseeing the process.

Malonza pledged to serve all members fairly and inclusively, saying he would work to advance the interests of cooperatives across the continent.

The leadership transition comes at a time when cooperatives are gaining renewed recognition as key engines of inclusive economic growth and sustainable development across Africa.

The International Cooperative Alliance - Africa (ICA-Africa) leadership transition was shaped by the sudden passing of President High Chief Tajudeen Oriyomi Ayeola on December 25, 2025.