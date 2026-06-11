South Africa: Learners At This Limpopo School Are Writing Exams in an Old Carport

Classrooms at Tshilogoni Secondary were closed after a Department of Labour inspection

Learners at Tshilogoni Secondary School in Nzhelele, Limpopo, are writing examinations in an old carport and under trees after several classrooms and the administration block were closed because of safety concerns. This followed a prohibition notice issued by the Department of Employment and Labour after an inspection on 26 May.

Inspectors found substantial cracks in several classroom blocks and declared them unsafe. Concerns were also raised about deteriorating asbestos roofing sheets. Parts of the school were closed, leaving hundreds of learners without classrooms during the examination period.

"The classroom blocks were closed just as we were preparing for our June exams," said Grade 12 learner Asakundi Makhalimela. "Writing in a shack and under trees is stressful, especially during the rainy season."

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Established in 1983, Tshilogoni Secondary has 983 learners.

School governing body chairperson Selina Muthavhini said the school had been asking for help with infrastructure for years.

"We first applied in 2015 and requested ten mobile classrooms in 2023, but only received three second-hand units. Learners are now writing examinations in a structure that was previously used as a car shelter. When it rains, it becomes a serious problem," she said.

Muthavhini said some of the mobile classrooms are also in poor condition. "One unit is being used as a staff room and it leaks when it rains. The principal had to move into a storeroom and sometimes uses his car as an office," she said.

Limpopo Department of Education spokesperson Mike Maringa said two additional mobile classrooms would be provided as a temporary measure.

He said the school remains on the department's priority list but infrastructure backlogs have delayed intervention. Some buildings have been recommended for demolition, pending approval by a structural engineer.

According to the department, at least 11 mobile classrooms are to be provided once the necessary approvals have been obtained.

Published with the Limpopo Mirror