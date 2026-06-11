Botswana: Swimmers Defy the Odds to Win Medals

Gaborone — Botswana swimmers have defied geographical limitations to win two bronze medals at the recently concluded Africa Aquatics Zone IV Open Water Championships in Mauritius.

The achievement is considered remarkable for a country that lacks natural marine environments for training and competition.

The medals were won by Benco Van Rooyen in the boys' division and Muela Mutie in the girls' category.

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The duo led a four-member Botswana team that also included Hannah Jobe and Aahana Sohoni, who delivered commendable performances throughout the competition.

Competing against athletes from coastal nations with year-round access to oceans, rivers and other natural open-water training facilities, Botswana swimmers demonstrated that determination, discipline and effective preparation can overcome infrastructural limitations.

Botswana Swimming Sport Association (BSSA) spokesperson, Bokang Mokobi, commended the team's performance against some of the continent's top open-water swimmers.

"Open water swimming is naturally common in other countries because they possess natural resources like seas and big rivers where they can train," he said.

Mokobi noted that Botswana did not have such natural water bodies, making preparation for open-water competitions particularly challenging.

While their rivals refined their skills in natural aquatic environments, Botswana's swimmers were required to adapt pool-based training and endurance to the unpredictable conditions of open-water competition in Mauritius.

He said the medals were a testament to the dedication, commitment and resilience of both the athletes and the coaching staff.

"For athletes to win medals in that competition is a clear demonstration of dedication, commitment and resilience," he said.

Mokobi said Botswana swimmers had competed against athletes who train daily in environments equipped with the necessary resources and infrastructure, yet they were still able to challenge them successfully.

He said the achievement represented an important milestone for local aquatics, which has traditionally focused on pool swimming.

Mokobi expressed hope that the success would inspire more young swimmers to explore open-water competitions and broaden their sporting ambitions.

He said the athletes' achievements should encourage other aspiring swimmers to believe that success was possible despite the country's limited resources and geographical challenges.

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