Zimbabwe Expects Nearly a Million Tonnes in Surplus Grain Reserves

11 June 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE is expected to build strategic grain reserves of between 550,945 and 964,945 tonnes following a strong agricultural season, providing a buffer against future food shortages.

Presenting the 2025/26 Summer Crops Marketing and 2026 Winter Production Plan in Harare, Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka said the country was on course to secure significant grain stocks.

"Based on the Second Round Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment Report, the country is expecting a surplus strategic grain reserve ranging between 550,945 metric tonnes and 964,945 metric tonnes," said Masuka.

He revealed that government grain stocks held at the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stood at 156,603 metric tonnes as of June 3, 2026.

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In addition, the GMB is holding 70,865.60 metric tonnes of third-party grain stocks following the completion of AI-powered silos and the rollout of commercial storage services offered directly and through the Warehouse Receipt System.

Masuka said harvesting had progressed well across major crops.

"A total of 1,928,505 hectares under maize has been harvested to date, with a volume of 2,824,110 metric tonnes. A total of 528,076 hectares of sorghum has been harvested to date, yielding 323,002 metric tonnes. A total of 56,562 hectares under soyabean has been harvested, giving 119,067 metric tonnes," he said.

The minister also reported a sharp increase in crop deliveries to the market.

As of June 3, 2026, a total of 127,214 metric tonnes of crops comprising maize, soyabean, sorghum and sunflower had been formally marketed, compared to 78,265 metric tonnes recorded during the same period last year.

"There is a 63% increase in the marketed crops. As at 20th May, 2026, GMB had settled 100% of its US$ obligations and 82.73% of ZiG payments, with ZiG50,192,313.52 outstanding. Transporters are still owed ZiG192,000,000.00 from 2025," added Masuka.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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