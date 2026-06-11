Zimbabwe: Scottland Players Promised U.S.$5,000 Bonus Each for Win Over Triangle United

SCOTTLAND FC players are set for a major financial windfall, with each member of the squad reportedly in line to receive a US$5,000 bonus if they beat Triangle United on Thursday and finish the campaign at the top of the Premier Soccer League table.

The lucrative incentive is understood to have been promised by club owner and gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya as motivation for the team to maintain its title challenge.

Scottland have an opportunity to leapfrog their rivals following goalless draws involving fellow title contenders on Wednesday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Hardrock FC and CAPS United were both held to 0-0 draws by FC Platinum and Chicken Inn, respectively, leaving the door open for the Mabvuku-based side to climb from third position to the summit of the standings with a victory over Triangle.

The team's recent form has strengthened confidence ahead of the encounter, having gone six matches unbeaten.

Just two weeks ago, Scottland players reportedly received bonuses of US$1,500 each after defeating rivals CAPS United in a league match played at the National Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, Triangle United head into the fixture rooted at the bottom of the table with just nine points and are winless in their last seven matches.

The Lowveld side is also under pressure to improve results, with reports indicating that head coach Lloyd Chitembwe has been given a two-match ultimatum by the club's leadership and is expected to secure at least one victory during that period.