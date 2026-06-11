South Africa: How Feroz Khan Tried to Circumvent Madlanga Commission and Shot Himself in the Foot

When Crime Intelligence head Major-General Feroz Khan launched an ex parte application seeking a 'super injunction' to place court proceedings in camera, he did not count on the Madlanga Commission's swift legal pushback.

Deputy Crime Intelligence boss Feroz Khan's latest legal move is "a gross abuse of process" and a "sham," according to Madlanga Commission attorney Mari Wilsnach. In an affidavit, Wilsnach argued Khan's ex parte (where only one party appears in court) application was merely an attempt to bypass flaws in his main urgent court bid.

Khan is fighting to recover state-owned devices seized from his Houghton home by the Political Killings Task Team on 10 May, arguing that the data could expose covert operations and trigger "assassinations". Khan is currently out on bail on separate precious metals charges, an arrest he shares with former Gauteng Hawks chief Major General Ebrahim Kadwa.

READ MORE Feroz Khan's confiscated devices now accessible to Madlanga Commission investigators June 8, 2026 Attempted blackout

Wilsnach's affidavit outlines how Khan actively sought to bypass the commission while locking the press and public out of his court application. She noted that Khan was well aware he required the commission's consent, having been explicitly informed of this on Friday, 5 June. Furthermore, he had been alerted to the "fatal defect" in his application and was invited to withdraw it at that stage.

"He refused to withdraw the...