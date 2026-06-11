Nigeria: NCAA Begins Probe As Private Jet 'Misses Road', Lands On Highway in Delta

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on Wednesday, grounded a privately operated aircraft and suspended the operator's permit following an emergency landing on a highway near Asaba, Delta State, and what it described as an unauthorised departure from the scene without regulatory approval.

The development was disclosed in a preliminary report released on Wednesday by NCAA, and signed by Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection.

LEADERSHIP reports that the video of the dramatic incident quickly went viral on the social media.

According to the Authority, it received preliminary reports concerning "an occurrence involving a privately operated aircraft in the vicinity of Asaba, Delta State, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026."

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Providing details of the incident, the NCAA said the aircraft encountered difficulties while attempting to land at Asaba Airport.

"Available information indicates that the aircraft conducted a missed approach at approximately 0743 local time while attempting to land at Asaba," the Authority stated.

The aircraft subsequently landed on a roadway, which appeared under construction in the Ogwashi-Uku area near Asaba, the Delta State capital.

"Subsequently, the aircraft reportedly landed on a roadway in the Ogwashi-Uku area near Asaba. Reports received from personnel at the scene indicate that all occupants safely exited the aircraft and were transported to Asaba by road," the statement said.

"The aircraft had four (4) crew members on board. At this time, no injuries to passengers or crew have been reported," it added.

However, the NCAA disclosed that preliminary findings revealed that the aircraft later departed the location after about three hours and flew to Lagos without obtaining the required regulatory clearance.

"Preliminary information available to the Authority indicates that the aircraft subsequently departed the location at approximately 1102 GMT and returned to Lagos without obtaining the requisite regulatory approval," the statement said.

The Authority further revealed that Air Traffic Control was allegedly notified only after the aircraft had already taken off, adding that the action amounted to a violation of aviation regulations and has become a subject of investigation.

"This action constitutes a violation of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) and is currently under investigation by the Authority," it said.

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The aviation regulator said it immediately grounded the aircraft upon its arrival in Lagos pending the outcome of investigations.

The Authority also disclosed that the flight crew had been placed under regulatory review.

"The flight crew have been placed under regulatory review while the NCAA conducts further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the occurrence and the subsequent unauthorised departure of the aircraft," it said.

The NCAA added that it had formally notified the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and commenced coordination with relevant stakeholders to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

As part of its immediate regulatory actions, the Authority announced the suspension of the operator's permit.

"In the interim, the NCAA has suspended the operator's permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF)," it stated.

The regulator said it would review all operational, maintenance, airworthiness and flight-related records connected to the aircraft and operator.

Reaffirming its commitment to aviation safety, the NCAA stressed that it would continue to enforce compliance with industry regulations.

"The NCAA remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety, security, and regulatory compliance within the Nigerian aviation sector," the Authority stated.