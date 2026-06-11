Nigeria: Federal Govt Tells Students to Embrace Vaccination

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has urged Nigerian students to adopt healthy lifestyles, proper hygiene, good nutrition and immunisation to protect their future and develop responsible leadership qualities.

Alausa gave the charge in Abuja yesterday during the maiden edition of the Kid's Dialogue Series, organised by the Federal Ministry of Education, in partnership with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the Centre for Well-being and Integrated Nutritious Solutions (C-WINS).

The event, held at Government Science Secondary School, Pyakasa, Abuja, had the theme: "Empowering Young Voices to Shape Health, Learning and Well-being in Nigeria."

During an interactive session with students drawn from various schools in the FCT, the minister said good health remained the foundation for learning, productivity and leadership.

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"If you don't have health, you don't have a life. You are the future of this nation and we have to start right by keeping you healthy. The most important person in keeping you healthy is you", he said.

The minister described vaccination as one of the most effective ways of preventing dangerous and life-threatening diseases, urging students to always confirm from their parents and teachers that they were up to date with their immunisation schedules.

"You should ask your parents and teachers, am I up to date with my vaccination?" Alausa said.

Also, the executive director, NPHCDA, Dr Muyi Aina, encouraged students to become "health champions" by promoting healthy behaviours among their peers and communities.

"As you learn, it is important that you also practise healthy behaviours, get your vaccinations, maintain good hygiene and eat nutritious food," he said.

He said the theme of the dialogue highlighted the importance of engaging young people early in discussions on health and well-being.

"We need to catch them young and set them on the path of health. For you to become healthy, productive adults, you need both education and good health," he said.