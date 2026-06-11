Nigeria: INEC Fixes June 20 for Kebbi Assembly By-Election

11 June 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kabir Wurma

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed June 20, 2026, for the conduct of the bye-election for Zuru State Constituency in the Kebbi State House of Assembly.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kebbi State, Abubakar Sarkin Pawa Dambo, disclosed this on Wednesday during a stakeholders' meeting held at the commission's conference hall in Birnin Kebbi.

Dambo said only two political parties, the APC and the LP, successfully met the commission's requirements and would participate in the bye-election.

He explained that INEC had earlier scheduled May 22 to May 26 for political parties to conduct democratic primaries and nominate candidates in line with Section 84 of the Electoral Act.

According to him, at the close of nominations, only the two parties fulfilled the conditions for submission of candidates.

The REC also stated that the commission directed participating parties to submit the names of their polling agents on or before Wednesday, June 10.

He added that campaigns commenced on Wednesday and will end on June 18, ahead of the election scheduled for June 20.

Dambo noted that the Zuru State Constituency seat became vacant following the death of the member representing the constituency and Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Mohammed Usman Zuru, who died on April 6

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