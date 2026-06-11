Nigeria: Govt, Ethiopia Sign Prisoner Transfer Agreement for Jailed Nigerians

The Federal Government has signed a Transfer of Sentenced Persons Agreement with Ethiopia, paving the way for the repatriation of more than 100 Nigerians currently serving prison sentences in the East African country.

In a press statement on Thursday, Special Assistant on Communication and New Media to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Magnus Eze, said Nigeria and Ethiopia had also agreed to commence immediate implementation of the bilateral agreement in line with their respective laws and international obligations.

The agreement was signed in Addis Ababa by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, on behalf of Nigeria, while Ethiopia's Minister of Justice, Ms Hanna Arayaselassie, signed for her country.

The development is expected to bring relief to over 100 Nigerian nationals, including four women, currently incarcerated in Ethiopian prisons.

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The statement disclosed that four Nigerian prisoners died while negotiations, judicial vetting and ratification processes leading to the agreement were still ongoing.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Timothewos, facilitated the signing ceremony.

Describing the agreement as a major diplomatic milestone rooted in humanity, justice and international cooperation, Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the legal framework would allow sentenced persons who are nationals of either country to be transferred to their home country to serve the remainder of their jail terms, subject to agreed conditions and applicable laws.

She said, "This arrangement recognizes the important role that family, language, culture, and social support systems play in the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders. It also reflects our shared understanding that correctional systems should not only punish wrongdoing but should equally provide opportunities for rehabilitation, reformation, and eventual reintegration into one's society.

"For Nigeria, the welfare and protection of Nigerian citizens abroad remain a cardinal responsibility of the Government, particularly at a period when citizen-centred diplomacy remains a key pillar of our foreign policy objectives."

Speaking on the urgency of the matter, Odumegwu-Ojukwu said: "We cannot afford to lose any more precious lives. We are determined to bring home the living."

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The minister urged Nigerians living and travelling abroad to respect the laws of their host countries and conduct themselves in ways that uphold the country's image.

She, however, reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to ensuring that Nigerians who find themselves in conflict with the law abroad are treated with dignity and accorded their rights under applicable legal frameworks.

According to her, the agreement demonstrates the determination of both countries to strengthen consular cooperation and promote a more humane approach to the administration of justice.

She further noted that Nigeria and Ethiopia continue to deepen cooperation in trade and investment, aviation, security, migration management, regional peace and security, as well as the advancement of Africa's collective interests in continental and multilateral institutions.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also commended the officials, legal experts and technical teams from both countries whose efforts made the agreement possible.

On his part, Timothewos said the strong bilateral relationship between both countries, which spans more than six decades, should be further strengthened through continuous consultation and cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

Also present at the event were Nigeria's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ambassador Nasir Aminu, representatives of the Nigeria Correctional Service, and officials of the Ethiopian Federal Prison Commission.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu is expected to visit Kaliti and Aba Samuel prisons in Ethiopia on Thursday as part of efforts to facilitate the process.