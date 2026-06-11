Nigeria: Court Stops Alleged Demolition At Ogombo Estate, Restrains Bank, Developer

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Epe has restrained Multi-Purpose Infrastructure Development Construction Limited and Abbey Mortgage Bank Limited, alongside seven other defendants, from carrying out further demolition of properties at Roseville Gardens Estate in Ogombo, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Trial judge, Justice Sharafa Olaitan issued the interim order following an ex parte application by a group of aggrieved property owners and residents of the estate.

The suit, marked EPD/19014LMW/2026, was instituted by 11 claimants, led by Sunny Akubude, Zeniatu Elewonibi, and Osunlakin Abass, on behalf of themselves and 15 other property owners.

Also joined as defendants in the suit are the Attorney-General of Lagos State, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, the Registrar of Titles, Rosebank Park Limited, Abiodun Lasisi, and Emmanuel Obire.

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In his ruling, Justice Olaitan granted the interim injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, contractors, privies, or anyone acting on their behalf from carrying out further demolition, trespass, or interference with the claimants' properties pending the determination of a motion on notice already before the court.

The court also restrained the defendants from creating, transferring, or otherwise dealing with any third-party interests in the disputed land while the matter remains pending before the court.

Counsel to the claimants, G. Ogundele, informed the court that the applicants were the lawful owners of about 50 plots of land within the estate. He relied on an affidavit deposed to by the third claimant, Osunlakin Abass.

According to the affidavit, the land is situated within the Ogombo excision area covered by a global Certificate of Occupancy and was acquired from members of the Amoja Sakare Family of the Abeje Branch of the Ogusi Chieftaincy Family.

The claimants further stated that many of them had obtained Governor's Consent, duly registered their titles, and secured building approvals before developing residential buildings, churches, and mosques currently occupied by residents.

In granting the application, Justice Olaitan held that the claimants had established a prima facie interest in the land and demonstrated sufficient urgency to warrant the grant of the interim relief.

He noted that ex-parte injunctions are granted in situations of real urgency to preserve the status quo and prevent irreparable damage.

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"The claimants/applicants have established a prima facie interest in the land and shown that there is real urgency warranting the grant of the interim injunction," the judge held.

The court further emphasised that such orders are necessary where any delay in hearing the other party could result in serious or irretrievable harm.