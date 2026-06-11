Namibia: Geingos Urges Young Journalists to Embrace Long-Term Impact of Storytelling

Former first lady and One Economy Foundation founder Monica Geingos urges young journalists to view their work as a long-term contribution to social change rather than a tool for immediate transformation.

Geingos made the remarks during an orientation session for the 2026 One Economy Foundation Media Fellowship Programme in Windhoek on Wednesday, where fellows from the Namibia Press Agency, Namibian Broadcasting Corporation, The Namibian and One Africa TV were formally introduced to the programme.

She said journalism should be understood as a gradual process of shaping perspectives through consistent and accurate reporting, rather than expecting instant behavioural or societal change.

"We don't believe the work we do or you do, changes anything overnight. It takes a long time," Geingos said.

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She encouraged the fellows to approach their reporting as "planting seeds" that, over time, influence how audiences interpret and understand social issues.

Geingos reflected on the human dimensions that influence behaviour, saying storytelling must account for lived experiences, trauma and social context.

She noted that journalists should develop empathy when reporting on complex social issues, adding that individuals respond differently to similar circumstances based on their personal histories and environments.

"What you tell yourself becomes your story," she said, cautioning against narratives that are solely centred on suffering without direction or purpose.

The orientation session also outlined the objectives of the fellowship, including strengthening reporting on sexual and reproductive health and rights, gender-based violence and femicide, and mental health.

The programme places young journalists in participating media houses for six months to gain practical newsroom experience under editorial supervision.

One Economy Foundation communications senior manager Paulina Moses says the fellowship aims to strengthen reporting culture and build capacity in ethical and informed storytelling, particularly on sensitive social issues.

She says the programme includes mentorship, reporting guidelines, psychosocial support and engagement with experts in relevant fields.

Moses adds that fellows are expected to maintain regular communication with supervisors and submit bi-monthly reports during the programme.

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She says participating media houses will retain full editorial independence over the fellows' work, with no influence from the foundation on published content.

The 2026 cohort will run for six months, from 15 June to 15 December