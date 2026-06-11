Uganda: Museveni Urges Clergy to Avoid Laying Hands On Worshippers Amid Ebola Threat

President Museveni has called on religious leaders across Uganda to temporarily stop laying hands on worshippers during prayers and healing sessions, warning that the practice could facilitate the spread of Ebola through direct physical contact.

Addressing the nation on measures to contain the Ebola outbreak, Museveni emphasized that spiritual leaders can continue praying for believers without touching them, arguing that faith and science should work together to protect lives.

The President said religious leaders serve as intermediaries between believers and God and therefore do not require physical contact for prayers to be effective.

"The pastors, the people of God, are the ones who touch patients saying they are healing them. If you pray to God, you can pray to God without touching. God is not deaf; He will hear you. Bless people without touching them," Museveni said.

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He cited his own experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, revealing that he avoided physical contact even with senior religious leaders as a precaution against infection.

"The other time when we had Corona, the Archbishop of Canterbury came here. They said he wanted to bless me. I said, 'No, you bless me from a distance. Don't touch me.' He couldn't touch me. I could not even greet him; I refused it," Museveni said.

The President also urged Ugandans to embrace science as a tool that helps humanity understand and overcome diseases and other challenges.

Referring to biblical teachings, he said mankind was given responsibility over nature and should use knowledge and scientific understanding to protect life.

"In the Book of Genesis, it says establish dominion over nature. This is science. Establishing dominion over nature is to understand science. Man was created after all other creatures and was told to establish dominion over them because he is cleverer," he said.

Museveni stressed that prayer remains important but should be conducted in ways that minimise the risk of transmitting Ebola and other infectious diseases.

"Don't touch people; bless them because you are not the one helping them, it is God. You are interceding. Talk to God. God is not deaf; He will hear you from a distance," he said.

His remarks come as government intensifies surveillance, public awareness campaigns and preventive measures aimed at containing the Ebola outbreak. Health authorities have urged institutions, including places of worship, schools and public facilities, to strictly observe public health guidelines designed to reduce the risk of infection and protect communities.

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Ebola is a severe viral haemorrhagic disease that spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials.

Public health experts have consistently advised limiting unnecessary physical contact during outbreaks as part of efforts to break transmission chains.