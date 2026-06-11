Uganda: Museveni Commends Busoga Boda Boda Riders for Promoting Peace, Govt Program

President Museveni has commended the boda boda fraternity in Busoga for preserving peace and actively promoting government programmes across the sub-region.

The President's message was delivered on Thursday by the Special Presidential Assistant on Press and Mobilisation and Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Alhaji Faruk Kirunda, during a meeting with boda boda chairpersons from Busoga held at his office in Nakasero.

President Museveni thanked the riders for their continued support of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and for helping to popularise government initiatives in their communities.

"I thank you for supporting the NRM and promoting our programmes in your area," the President said in his message.

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He also applauded the boda boda fraternity for operating in an organised manner under coordinated leadership structures.

"Continue serving as coordinators of government poverty alleviation programmes in Busoga and use every opportunity to engage your passengers about these initiatives so that they can embrace them and improve their livelihoods," the President noted.

Speaking at the meeting, Alhaji Kirunda assured the riders that all presidential pledges made to their fraternity would be fulfilled.

"At the moment, government is focused on preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the enhancement of salaries for arts teachers. Once these priorities are addressed, His Excellency will fulfil the pledges he made to you," Kirunda said.

He also urged the riders to mobilise residents to participate in the forthcoming Local Council I (LC I) elections.

Kirunda further clarified reports regarding funding for boda boda and mechanics' SACCOs in Busoga, stating that no funds had yet been disbursed.

"When the money is released, we shall inform you. Claims that funds have already been allocated to your SACCOs are completely false," he said.

Maj. Emma Kuteesa commended the fraternity for maintaining organised structures, revealing that he had conducted due diligence across Busoga on behalf of the State House Comptroller and confirmed that all the SACCOs in question are genuine and operational.

"What you should be doing now is saving through these SACCOs as you wait for government funding. When the money comes, ensure it is utilised properly so that all members benefit," Maj. Kuteesa advised.

He cautioned against mismanagement of SACCO funds, citing incidents in Kampala where some boda boda SACCO leaders allegedly diverted funds to purchase vehicles instead of benefiting members.

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"All those responsible will face the law," he warned.

The Chairperson of the Busoga Parliamentary Caucus and Member of Parliament for Luuka South County, Hon. Stephen Kisa, thanked President Museveni and the NRM government for supporting and empowering the boda boda sector in Busoga.

"As the Busoga Parliamentary Caucus, we are committed to promoting mindset change among our people and supporting government programmes aimed at improving livelihoods," Kisa said.

The Chairperson of the Busoga Boda Boda Riders Association, Mr. Eria Simon Musobya, also expressed appreciation to President Museveni for his continued support of the sector.

"His Excellency demonstrated that he stands with us when he attended our rally in Busoga on January 25, 2025. We are grateful for the support he has consistently extended to our fraternity," Musobya said.