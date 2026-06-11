Uganda: MPs Seek Answers to End Mob Justice After Rugby Star's Death

Kampala, Uganda — The Ministry of Internal Affairs has been tasked to present a report to Parliament, on the circumstances surrounding incidents of mob justice in the country.

The directive by the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, follows concerns by Members of Parliament over the death of rugby player Sydney Gongodyo Gyabi, who was killed in a mob justice incident in Kampala on Friday, 05 June 2026, on allegations of theft.

Gongodyo played for the national rugby team and the Stanbic Black Pirates Rugby Football Club.

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Nabbanja condemned the act of mob justice, alluding to a coffee middleman in Kakumiro District who was killed by a mob on suspicion of theft.

"On behalf of government, I want to commit that we shall, using the police and all security agencies and intelligence, try to ensure that we stamp out this act of mob justice. The culprits should be brought to book. I want to direct that the Ministry of Internal Affairs comes with a report so that we have this debated at length," said Nabbanja.

According to Hon. Andrew Ojok (NRM, Omoro County), who raised the matter of national importance during the plenary sitting held on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, the police crime report of 2023 indicated that 1,039 people lost their lives to mob justice incidents, whereas in 2024, the figure stood at 1,019 persons.

"We must condemn mob justice in a very strong term. I pray that the Minister for Internal Affairs gives us a report within seven days, of what is happening in terms of investigations. Out of over 4,000 such cases, only 1,000 are processed to their logical conclusion. We must discourage mob justice as much as possible," Ojok said.

He also called on government to update the House on the standard response times to such incidents by the police.

"When the police is called, they come three or four hours later. The person who is supposed to be presumed innocent under the law ends up suffering. If you look at the videos, Sydney was bundled like a thief onto the police wagon. We want a strategy from the police and from government, on what they intend to do about such incidents in the future," Ojok added.

Budadiri County East MP, Hon. Julius Nakiyi, reiterated a call by Ojok for an expedited trial of the incident.

"This House should urge government to ensure a fair and speedy trial of the suspects through a public court at the scene of crime, just like it happened in Ggaba after the killing of children," Nakiyi said.

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The Speaker, Jacob Marksons Oboth, alluded to an incident of mob justice in Iganga District where three suspected individuals were lynched to death on suspicion of having kidnapped a young man, who had gone missing from his father's home.

"After a few days, they heard news that the young man was with his long-lost mother. How do you administer justice to those who killed? Just until recently, some of the suspects were given about 15 years in prison, but is that adequate?" Oboth noted.

In another development, government has been urged to repatriate Ugandans stuck in South Africa, following xenophobic attacks on foreigners in the country.

The call was made by Hassan Kirumira (NUP, Katikamu County South) who noted that many Ugandans have been left stranded at Uganda's High Commission in Pretoria, seeking travel documents to exit the country.

"The Office of the Prime Minister and the line ministries need to reach out to the leadership of the Ugandan community in South Africa to find out the status quo. I pray that the Ugandan High Commission in South Africa processes travel documents for Ugandans who have the means to come back to their country," Kirumira said.

The Prime Minister made assurances to the House that Uganda's foreign mission in Pretoria is working to ensure that Ugandans in South Africa are secure.

"I want to condemn this act because we are all Africans. I pledge to bring an update to this House on what has been done, what we intend to do as government and whether we can repatriate our people as soon as possible," Nabbanja said.