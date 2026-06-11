Kenya: Five Arrested As DCI Unravel Chilling Double Murder Plot

11 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent and

Nairobi — Detectives have uncovered what they describe as a well-planned criminal attack behind the killing of two people in Tharaka Nithi County.

The May 21 night raid in Tonto Village saw armed attackers use gunfire to intimidate residents before carrying out the deadly assault.

According to investigators, the attackers fatally assaulted a man at the entrance before firing gunshots into the air to scare residents.

They then proceeded deeper into the compound, where they killed an elderly woman in what authorities describe as a ruthless act of violence.

Two other victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Investigators from the DCI's Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau used forensic analysis and intelligence-led operations to track down the suspects.

Five individuals have since been arrested in a series of coordinated operations conducted earlier this month.

Police say the attack appears to have been a coordinated conspiracy, and are now pursuing additional suspects.

Between June 4 and June 8, officers conducted a series of coordinated operations that led to the arrest of five suspects identified as Benson Mugendi Patrick, Kibet Collins Kemboi, Wilson Kinyua Nyaga, Josphat Nyaga Njue, and Joseph Kinyua Njeru, also known as Maruu.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.