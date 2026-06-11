East Africa: Ethiopia's Quest for Sea Access Promotes Regional Security, Shared Prosperity

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's pursuit of secure access to the sea will contribute to regional security, economic cooperation, and shared prosperity across the Horn of Africa, according to a senior parliamentarian.

Ethiopia had been historically enjoyed access to multiple ports and a coastline that connected the country to international trade routes and maritime commerce.

However, following the establishment of the Transitional Government of Ethiopia in 1991, the country became landlocked and was separated from its coastal outlets, a development many Ethiopians view as a significant historical setback.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Deputy Chairperson of the House of Peoples' Representatives Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs, Fethi Mahdi, described the loss of Ethiopia's maritime access as an unfortunate injustice that continues to carry economic and strategic consequences.

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According to him, the renewed discussion surrounding Ethiopia's access to the sea has gained momentum during the ongoing national reform period.

He noted that the issue reflects the growing need for regional cooperation capable of addressing economic challenges, population growth, and emerging security concerns.

Fethi stated that the reform process has also brought greater attention to long standing historical, legal, geographical, and equity-based considerations that had remained largely unaddressed for many years.

He emphasized that Ethiopia has advanced its quest for sea access through peaceful, lawful, and mutually beneficial approaches, a position that has strengthened the country's credibility and reinforced the reasonableness of its argument in international forums.

The parliamentarian further noted that Ethiopia's position is supported by research, historical evidence, diplomatic engagement, and a commitment to regional stability and respect for international agreements.

He stressed that Ethiopians consistently call for the protection of national interests and advocate for the country's position to be effectively communicated to the international community through appropriate diplomatic channels.

Fethi underscored that securing sea access through cooperation and mutual understanding would not only benefit Ethiopia but also strengthen regional peace, security, economic integration, and shared development.

Similarly, Professor Ayele Bekeri, a researcher and lecturer at the Ethiopian National Defense College, also highlighted the deep historical connection between Ethiopia's civilization and maritime access.

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He explained that Ethiopia's historical, geographical, legal, and natural ties to the Red Sea and surrounding maritime corridors have played a significant role in shaping the country's economic strength and civilizational influence throughout history.

According to Professor Ayele, Ethiopia's relationship with the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Indian Ocean has long been an integral part of its national identity and strategic outlook.

The scholar described the renewed discussion on sea access as a national agenda aimed at reconnecting Ethiopia with its historical legacy while enhancing its future economic potential, regional engagement, and long-term development prospects.

He added that a peaceful and cooperative resolution to the issue would create opportunities for greater regional integration, improved trade connectivity, and sustainable prosperity for all countries in the region.