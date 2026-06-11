Ethiopia: President Taye Bids Farewell to Outgoing Ambassadors of Luxembourg and UAE

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske Selassie has bid farewell to the Luxembourg Ambassador, Jeanne Crauser, and the United Arab Emirates Ambassador, Mohamed Salem Al Rashidi, upon the completion of their diplomatic missions in Ethiopia.

During the farewell, it was emphasized that the successful diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and the two nations will continue to strengthen

Reflecting on her tenure, Ambassador Jeanne Crauser noted that her primary focus was to deepen the diplomatic cooperation between the two countries.

She emphasized that concerted efforts to elevate economic partnerships between Ethiopia and Luxembourg have yielded remarkable results.

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Speaking to the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), Ambassador Jeanne Crauser highlighted the robust collaboration in human resource development.

"We've been working closely together, increasing our exchanges, our training through the ATTF House of Training that is based in Luxembourg, bringing experts here in Addis Ababa and also bringing people from the financial sector in Addis to Luxembourg," Ambassador Crauser said.

The Ambassador pointed out that this bilateral knowledge exchange has proven to be highly effective and sustainable.

"It works both ways, and it has been quite a success, and that cooperation is increasing year by year," she observed, expressing optimism for future joint ventures.

"So we are hoping that this will grow even more, also to green financing, sustainable financing."

Ambassador Crauser also discussed ongoing initiatives aimed at boosting trade and investment, underlining Luxembourg's commitment to fostering business linkages.

"Also through various cooperation and programs, we are trying to motivate economic actors and to interest economic actors looking into the Ethiopian market, which is, of course, an enormous market with huge potential," she stated.

Furthermore, the Ambassador commended the ongoing homegrown economic reforms in Ethiopia, noting that they present a promising future for foreign investment.

"And with the reforms that are taking place now, the perspective is also very good," Ambassador Crauser concluded.

"So we are trying to accompany that reform through awareness and exchanges in two different forms."