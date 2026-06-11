Sudan: Prime Minister Inspects Sudanese Secondary School Certificate Examination Control Operations for the Class of 2026.

Khartoum — Prime Minister Kamil Idris on Wednesday inspected the progress of the Sudanese Secondary School Certificate examination control operations for the Class of 2026, accompanied by the Minister of Education and National Pedagogy, Dr. Al-Tohami Al-Zain Hajar, and the Prime Minister's Advisor, Nizar Abdallah Mohamed.

The Prime Minister praised the dedication and tireless efforts of education sector personnel, commending their contribution to the country's recovery and development. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing the challenges facing teachers, describing them as "the nation's most valuable asset."

He also lauded the procedures and standards applied throughout the examination control process, noting that such professionalism and precision are key to preserving the credibility and integrity of the Sudan School Certificate both nationally and internationally. In this regard, he reiterated his full support for the completion of all remaining stages leading to the announcement of the final results.

For his part, Minister of Education and National Pedagogy, Dr. Al-Tohami Al-Zain Hajar welcomed the Prime Minister's visit, describing it as a strong morale boost for ministry personnel and a reflection of the Government of Hope's commitment to the education sector in general and the Sudanese Secondary School Certificate examinations in particular.

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The Minister explained that the control operations are progressing according to plan, noting that the second phase, involving the coding of examination papers, is currently underway and will be followed by marking, tabulation, and the preparation of final results.

The Prime Minister's visit was warmly welcomed by teachers and education personnel, who reaffirmed their support for the Government of Hope and the Armed Forces and pledged to continue working with dedication and professionalism until all stages of the examination process are successfully completed and the results are announced.