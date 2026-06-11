Rwanda: Funding Secured for Climate-Resilient Settlement Sites

Climate-resilient settlement sites covering 426.8 hectares across seven districts are set to be developed with support from the Congo-Nile Divide Restoration Project, in a move aimed at strengthening community resilience to climate change and promoting sustainable settlement planning.

The $50 million project, implemented by the Ministry of Environment, is supporting the preparation and implementation of detailed physical plans for settlement sites in Nyabihu, Karongi, Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Musanze, Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru districts.

The National Land Authority (NLA) said the initiative is being carried out in collaboration with landowners, the Rwanda Housing Authority, Rwanda Forestry Authority and local government authorities to ensure integrated and sustainable settlement development.

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The sites earmarked for development include Kagano (57 hectares) in Kitabi Sector, Nyamagabe District; Kijote (149.8 hectares) in Bigogwe Sector, Nyabihu District; Gashari (32 hectares) in Gashari Sector, Karongi District; and Zirambi (53 hectares) in Ruheru Sector, Nyaruguru District.

Other sites are Runege (54 hectares) in Bweyeye Sector, Rusizi District; Gatovu (43 hectares) in Gataraga Sector, Musanze District; and Ntendezi (38 hectares) in Ruharambuga Sector, Nyamasheke District.

Grace Nishimwe, Director General of the National Land Authority, said the programme is designed to support organised and sustainable settlements while addressing climate-related risks.

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"About 5,000 landowners will benefit, and we expect to generate around 10,000 subdivided plots," she told The New Times.

She said Rwf725 million has been allocated for technical assistance to develop the settlement sites.

Growing demand for planned settlements

Local leaders say the project will help meet growing demand for planned residential areas while improving land management.

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Nyaruguru District Mayor Emmanuel Murwanashyaka said the planned site in the district will cover more than 50 hectares. He noted that the district's planned settlement rate has reached 72 per cent.

Kibeho, the district's main town, covers 1,606 hectares and serves as its principal urban settlement area. Nyaruguru also has 175 rural settlement sites and two urban centres: Cyahinda and Munini.

In Nyamagabe District, urban development plans envisage a district town and two urban centres--Kaduha and Gasarenda--which are expected to accommodate 62.7 per cent of the population. The remaining 37.3 per cent will be housed in 152 rural settlement sites proposed under the district land use plan.

Musanze District has also been engaging landowners and officials in discussions on climate-resilient site development. District authorities recently met representatives from the National Land Authority to review progress on 12 sites being supported through the Congo-Nile Divide Project.

According to the National Land Use Master Plan 2020-2050, Musanze is projected to require 200,750 housing units by 2050, including 112,500 in the district town, 13,250 in urban centres and 75,000 in rural settlement sites.

Rusizi District, which is designated to host a secondary city and five urban centres, is projected to accommodate nearly 393,400 people in its urban areas by 2050. The district has also been allocated 91 rural settlement sites.

Rusizi Mayor Phanuel Sindayiheba welcomed the support, saying the planned development of the Runege site in Bweyeye Sector would provide a model for future settlement planning.

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"This initiative will contribute to well-planned and sustainable settlement development, improve land use management, facilitate infrastructure and service delivery, and strengthen resilience to climate change," he said.

Karongi District is projected to host 786,000 residents by 2050, including 500,000 in the urban area spanning Rubengera and Bwishyura sectors. Another 180,000 people are expected to live in 125 rural settlement sites, while the remainder will be accommodated in four urban centres.

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Shift from scattered to planned settlements

The settlement programme aligns with Rwanda's broader strategy to consolidate rural settlements and preserve agricultural land.

In 2019, Rwanda had 13,661 scattered rural settlement sites, a pattern that complicated infrastructure development and efficient land use. The government has since reduced the number to about 3,000 planned settlement sites under the National Land Use Master Plan.

Speaking before Parliament earlier this year, Environment Minister Bernadette Arakwiye said the reform is intended to protect arable land while creating space for infrastructure, industry, green areas and other development priorities.

She noted that only 15.2 per cent of Rwanda's land area has been designated for settlements.

Under the national plan, districts have committed between 20 and 50 hectares each for demarcated settlement sites, helping expand access to residential plots while supporting orderly and climate-resilient development.