Rwanda: Radisson Blu Kigali Unveils Summer Packages for Stays, Workspaces and Events

As the summer season gets underway, Kigali is seeing a notable increase in local travel, community gatherings, and corporate events. With warmer weather and mid-year breaks approaching, residents and visitors alike are seeking out spaces for relaxation, remote work, and social celebrations.

To accommodate this seasonal shift, Radisson Blu Kigali has introduced a detailed lineup of packages designed to give people practical ways to enjoy the summer, whether through accessible leisure options, flexible working environments, or streamlined event planning.

The packages combine specific facility access, discounted rates, and amenities structured around utility and convenience.

Leisure, staycation and wellness rates

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The hotel has set its entry-level accommodation rates starting at $150 per night. Guests booking this stay package receive private rooms equipped with balconies alongside standard access to the property's main recreational facilities.

This includes the outdoor swimming pool, the 24-hour health club and gym, and the wellness facilities including the sauna and steam room. For room availability, bookings, and terms, inquiries can be sent directly to reservation.kigali@radissonblu.com.

Alongside the accommodation rates, the on-site Izuba Wellness Spa has launched a promotional day offer. Under this arrangement, any client who books a standard spa treatment--such as a deep tissue massage, facial, or body therapy--will receive complimentary access to the hotel swimming pool for the day.

This offer allows patrons to use the outdoor pool grounds before or after their scheduled appointments. Spa reservations and inquiries can be made by calling 0737078427.

Private milestone and photography venue hire

The hotel is opening its manicured outdoor grounds and architectural spaces for private bookings and media sessions. The venues are specifically being positioned for individuals planning engagement proposals or looking for a background for formal wedding photography shoots.

The property provides access to both internal design spaces and open-air garden backdrops. Organisers and photography coordinators can contact the events team at sales.kigali@radissonblu.com for booking schedules and pricing guidelines.

Daily flexible workspaces

To accommodate the growing demand from remote professionals, independent freelancers, and business travelers, the hotel is offering an Executive Day Pass priced at $40. The pass functions as a daytime workspace alternative to traditional offices or home environments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Company Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The $40 day pass includes:

Access to the hotel's public areas and high-speed wireless internet connection.

The ability to reserve private boardrooms on-site to host client meetings or team discussions.

Discounts on food and beverage purchases at the hotel's dining outlets throughout the duration of the pass.

Corporate meeting packages

For businesses, non-governmental organisations, and public departments organising professional gatherings, a discounted Labor Day package is available for a limited window. The package bundles essential conference services together to simplify corporate planning.

The package consists of:

A 50 per cent discount on the standard rental fees for the hotel's meeting rooms and conference spaces.

Full event catering, which covers organised business lunches and scheduled coffee breaks for all participants.

The deadline for securing corporate events under these specific package terms is June 30. Corporate inquiries, floor plan options, and capacity details are handled by the sales department via sales.kigali@radissonblu.com.