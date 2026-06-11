Rwanda: Skol Brewery Reaffirms Commitment to Continued Partnership With Rayon Sports Association

SKOL Brewery Ltd has announced that its Principal Sponsorship agreement with Rayon Sports Association has officially come to an end following the completion of its contractual period, reaffirming commitment to its continuation.

The beverage company made the announcement in a statement dated June 8, 2026.

Over the past 12 years, it stated, the partnership between SKOL and Rayon Sports has evolved into one of the most recognised and impactful collaborations in Rwandan football, built on shared ambition, mutual respect, and a common commitment to the development of sport in Rwanda.

Throughout this journey, both institutions have worked closely together to support the club, strengthen fan engagement, and contribute to the continued growth of football across the country.

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As a company that deeply values its long-standing relationship with Rayon Sports and its supporters, SKOL Brewery Ltd remains committed to maintaining and strengthening this important relationship in a sustainable manner.

In this regard, representatives from both institutions have engaged in positive and constructive discussions regarding the future of the partnership, with a shared interest in identifying approaches that can support the club's long-term ambitions and continued development.

As part of these discussions, SKOL presented an evolution of the partnership structure from a Principal Sponsorship arrangement toward a mutual benefit sponsorship model.

This approach is intended to create greater flexibility and potentially open opportunities for additional partnerships capable of contributing to the long-term sustainability and development of Rayon Sports.

SKOL Brewery Ltd states it believes that the continued evolution of sports partnerships requires adaptive and sustainable models that can support clubs in an increasingly dynamic environment while preserving strong institutional relationships.

Discussions remain ongoing and SKOL remains confident in the spirit of mutual respect and collaboration that has characterised its relationship with Rayon Sports for more than a decade.

SKOL sincerely thanked Rayon Sports' leadership, players, supporters, and all stakeholders for the trust, collaboration, and memorable moments shared throughout the years.

The company stated it remains dedicated to supporting the advancement of sport and meaningful partnerships that positively contribute to Rwandan communities.