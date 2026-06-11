Zimbabwe: PPC Zimbabwe Cement Sales Up 18 Percent

PPC Zimbabwe reported an 18% rise in cement sales volumes, contributing to a 14.3% increase in revenue to ZAR 3.56 billion ($215 million) for the year ended 31 March 2026.

The subsidiary paid a record $36 million dividend to parent company PPC Limited (JSE: PPC), nearly three times the $13 million distributed the previous year, reflecting its growing contribution to group earnings.

Strong sales, improved profitability and robust cash generation underpinned the payout, with PPC Zimbabwe emerging as one of the group's top-performing operations.

The performance contributed to a 3.9% increase in group revenue, which reached ZAR 10.25 billion.

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The subsidiary maintained a debt-free balance sheet and strong liquidity, with unrestricted cash holdings of ZAR 139 million at year-end, up from ZAR 118 million, of which 99% was held in hard currencies.

CEO Matias Cardarelli said the results "demonstrate the scale of value that can be unlocked in a well-run PPC," noting that an eight-percentage-point expansion in EBITDA margin reflects the group's stronger, more competitive position despite a stagnant operating environment.

Revenue in US dollar terms rose 20.5%, driven by higher production volumes and operational efficiencies. Trading profit increased 19.5% to ZAR 761 million, supported by higher clinker production and strong market demand.

PPC's strong results enabled continued shareholder returns alongside strategic investments, including the ZAR 3.1 billion RK3 integrated cement plant under development in South Africa.

South Africa and Botswana operations remained financially stable despite ongoing capital expenditure commitments.

The group attributed the results to its "Awaken Giant" strategy, designed to position PPC as the largest cement manufacturer in Southern Africa.

Headline earnings per share rose 25% to 50 cents, while the group increased its cash dividend to ZAR 469 million (FY25: ZAR 274 million), or 30.2 cents per share.