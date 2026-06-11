Nigeria: Water Minister Wades in to Settle Kwara Rbda's Industrial Unrest

ABUJA — THE Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, has waded into the industrial unrest at the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority (LNRBDA), Ilorin, Kwara State.

According to a statement signed by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Funmi Imuetinyan, the Minister speaking during a stakeholders meeting convened to address the situation, on Tuesday 9th June 2026 in Abuja, expressed concern over the disruption to operations at the Authority, describing the development as regrettable given the strategic role of River Basin Development Authorities in advancing irrigation development, water resources management, food security, and rural economic growth in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Minister said the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation remains committed to restoring peace, stability, and institutional harmony at the Lower LNRBDA, which he emphasized that while workers and labour unions have legitimate rights to seek redress on grievances, such rights must be exercised through lawful and established administrative channels. He stressed that acts of violence, intimidation, and disruption of official duties are inconsistent with the values and ethics of the Nigerian Public Service.

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The Minister disclosed that the Ministry had earlier constituted and deployed a fact-finding team to the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority following indications of rising tensions within the organization. The team was mandated to engage relevant stakeholders, investigate the issues objectively, and recommend measures for restoring peace and strengthening institutional stability.

According to the Minister, the report of the fact-finding team contained comprehensive recommendations aimed at rebuilding trust, promoting industrial harmony, and enhancing institutional cohesion within the Authority. He noted that the recommendations were duly considered and approved by the Ministry and that implementation had already commenced before subsequent developments complicated the resolution process.

"The Minister called on the management, labour union leadership, and staff of the Authority to embrace dialogue, mutual understanding, and constructive engagement in the collective interest of the organization and the nation. He reiterated that food security and sustainable development cannot be achieved in an atmosphere of rancour, conflict, and instability", she said.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Emanso Umobong, urged public servants to uphold the Public Service Rules and remain committed to the principles of discipline, accountability, and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

The Managing Director of the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, Mr. Olumoroti Olushola, described the allegations of administrative irregularities, suppression of accountability mechanisms, unauthorized deployment of heavy-duty equipment, among others allegations against the management as unfounded. He maintained that all procurement processes were conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, with the participation of relevant Ministry officials.

He further informed stakeholders that several moribund assets, including heavy-duty equipment, a livestock feed mill, a garri processing machine, and a D6 bulldozer, had been rehabilitated and were currently operational.

Representatives of the River Basin staff members also made useful remarks during the meeting, while Directors responsible for Human Resource Management, Legal Services, Information and Public Relations, River Basin Operations and Inspectorate Services, Labour Union representatives, and other senior officials of the Ministry participated in the deliberations.

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As part of efforts to achieve lasting peace and strengthen institutional cooperation, a committee comprising representatives of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority and Union members was constituted to further engage stakeholders and facilitate the implementation of agreed resolutions.

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation remains committed to ensuring fairness, due process, and effective service delivery across all its agencies and parastatals. The Ministry will continue to take necessary measures to promote industrial harmony and strengthen oversight mechanisms to prevent a recurrence of similar situations.