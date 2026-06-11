Zimbabwe: Seven Dead As Kombi Carrying Schoolchildren Catches Fire

11 June 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

SEVEN people reportedly died after suffering burns when the commuter omnibus they were travelling in caught fire in Gweru this Wednesday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragedy.

"The ZRP confirms a tragic incident in which a kombi believed to have been carrying 24 school children caught fire on June 10, 2026 at approximately 1430 hours at Chirandu Business Centre, Senga, Gweru.

"So far, seven people have been confirmed dead, while the number of injured persons is still being verified," said Nyathi.

ZRP said preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle may have been carrying a jerry can of petrol at the time of the incident.

"Police are conducting comprehensive investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy. More details to be released in due course," he added.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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