Nigeria: Warri - Evacuate Illegal Occupiers From Olero Flow Station,Chevron Host Communities Tell Oborevwori

Leaders of Itsekiri Communities of Ebrohimi, Obaghoro, Tebu, Gbokoda, Aja - Amita, Udo and Jakpa, making up the Indigenous Communities of Olero Oil Field in Warri North Local Government Area, have called on Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to investigate violation of the peace accord reportedly signed by Itsekiri, Ijaw and Urhobo leaders, during a meeting held June 8 in the presence of Governor Oborevwori.

They urged the governor to facilitate the swift evacuation of the "illegal occupiers from the Olero Flow Station" saying the facility remains a critical national asset and its occupation by external parties, must not be tolerated.

Leaders of the seven Chevron Nigeria Limited host communities, who made the demand in Warri, Delta State, Wednesday June 10, during a media briefing, called on the federal government and security agencies, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the INEC delineation exercise, in relation to the Supreme Court judgement on Warri Federal Constituency.

Secretary of Olero Oil Field Communities, Hon. Samson Ogboduwa, who addressed newsmen on behalf of the leaders, tasked Chevron Nigeria Limited, to remain resolute and "refuse to recognize, negotiate with, or yield to pressure from external actors, who are not recognized host communities."

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According to them, the occupation of Olero Oil Flowstation by persons, claiming to represent the Ijaw communities of Egbema and Gbaramatu, is a violation of the peace accord.

The leaders, stressed that the seven Chevron Nigeria Limited Itsekiri host communities "do not share boundaries with" Egbema and Gbaramatu.

"It is on record that the Ijaw aggressors were transported in Tantita speedboats. The same Tantita, which was awarded contracts to secure the Federal Government's pipeline infrastructure, is equally alleged to be sponsoring and mobilising the protest that is impacting national revenue generation.

"We believe that Tompolo's actions, are aimed at forcing people out of their God - given lands and arm - twisting the government into renewing Tantita 's contract," the Itsekiri leaders, posited.

Whilst emphasizing the need for the federal government and security agencies to also investigate any officials found to have provided misleading advice or information in the delineation process, the community leaders, noted that INEC should be made to comply fully with the Supreme Court judgement and relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended.