Nigeria: Uzodimma Unveils 4 Million-Strong Grassroots Mobilisation Groups for Tinubu's Re-Election

Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors' Forum, Hope Uzodimma, has unveiled four million-strong grassroots mobilisation groups for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor declared that President Tinubu's performance justifies a second term in office, as preparations gradually gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Uzodimma made the declaration on Wednesday in Abuja during the National Mobilisation Retreat of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA), where he unveiled the ambitious grassroots mobilisation strategy.

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According to him, the RHA had already deployed the mobilisation groups and canvassers across the country's polling units for effective coverage.

The retreat, held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, brought together political leaders, party stakeholders and mobilisation coordinators from across the federation.

Themed "Building a Unified National Mobilisation Architecture," the event brought together an assemblage of critical stakeholders of the APC from far and near.

Speaking in his capacity as Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Uzodimma said President Tinubu's economic reforms and development programmes had begun yielding positive results.

According to him, despite the initial challenges associated with implementing difficult policy decisions, the administration has not disappointed Nigerians.

The Imo governor maintained that the administration has demonstrated courage by pursuing reforms that previous governments were reluctant to undertake.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated courage in taking difficult decisions that previous administrations avoided. The Renewed Hope Agenda is not merely a government programme; it is a comprehensive plan to rebuild Nigeria and secure a better future for generations to come," he said.

The governor cited ongoing investments in infrastructure, healthcare, social intervention programmes and economic reforms as evidence of the administration's commitment to national development.

He argued that the achievements recorded so far had laid the foundation for sustained growth and national progress.

"The achievements of this administration have laid a solid foundation for continued progress. The performance of President Tinubu merits a second term, and it is our responsibility to take that message to every community across the federation," he added.

He added that the over four million-strong mobilisation groups for the President's re-election would be put on their toes, ahead of the 2027 campaign flag off.

The governor emphasised that the mobilisation networks extend from the national level to individual polling units across the country.

He said the structure covers the six geopolitical zones, 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, 774 local government areas, 8,809 wards and Nigeria's 176,846 polling units.

According to him, the RHA plans to deploy 25 canvassers to each polling unit as part of its voter engagement strategy.

"At twenty-five canvassers to a polling unit, that is a lawful civic force of 4,421,150 people across the federation. That is the mathematics of serious mobilisation. That is the difference between hoping to win and organising to win," he said.

The chairman of the PGF stressed that the mobilisation effort was designed not only to build political support, but also to deepen public understanding of government policies and reforms.

"We mobilise without arrogance. We persuade without insult. We defend the President without insulting the citizen. We answer hard questions without losing our temper. Our mission is to communicate truth, performance and evidence with discipline and patriotism," he stated.

Also speaking, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, who serves as Deputy Director-General of the organisation, urged members to intensify efforts at bridging the gap between government policies and the people through effective communication and grassroots engagement.

Similarly, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, described the retreat as a major step towards building a cohesive national mobilisation network capable of reaching communities across the federation.

He said strengthening grassroots structures would enhance citizen participation and support for government programmes.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, expressed confidence in the administration's economic reforms, noting that ongoing measures were gradually stabilising the economy and creating opportunities for sustainable growth.

Bagudu said the government's priorities remained fiscal discipline, infrastructure development, job creation and policies aimed at improving living standards.

On his part, the APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yiltwada, commended members of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors for supporting the party's grassroots expansion efforts and promoting the achievements of the Tinubu administration.

He urged members to remain united, disciplined and committed to service, stressing that effective mobilisation would be critical to consolidating the gains of the administration ahead of future electoral contests.

The retreat is expected to produce a National Grassroots Mobilisation Blueprint, strategic communication frameworks and state-by-state action plans aimed at strengthening political engagement and advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda nationwide.

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Participants described the gathering as a coordinated effort to build a nationwide political structure capable of translating government policies into grassroots support as political activities begin to intensify ahead of the 2027 elections.

In his vote of thanks, the Director of Organisation and Mobilisation of the RHA, Chief Olisa Metuh, urged members to intensify grassroots mobilisation and public enlightenment efforts in support of President Tinubu's administration, particularly its ongoing fight against insecurity.

Metuh said the level of preparation, mobilisation and political engagement being undertaken by the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections was unprecedented in Nigeria's electoral history.

He appealed to Nigerians to remain patient and continue supporting the administration's economic reforms, expressing confidence that the measures being implemented would ultimately strengthen the economy and make the country safer and more prosperous.

Among APC stalwarts who attended the event were former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; serving governors; former governors; ministers; party leaders; and other prominent political office holders.